Lifestyle Food Oprah Says This Is the 'Perfect Water Bottle,' and Now We Want One in Every Color Bonus: It can be personalized, too By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Instagram Website Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.Follow her on Instagram. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 14, 2022 05:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage When Oprah speaks, we listen. Case in point: The media mogul recently filmed a candid video showing some of the goodies she gifted to the lucky guests attending Ava DuVernay's 50th birthday celebration in Maui, and yes, we took notes. Among the treasures that piqued our interest was the sleek Beysis water bottle, an aesthetically pleasing, insulated essential that earned her esteemed stamp of approval. "Here's what I love so much — I was looking for the perfect water bottle. I love the smoothness of this one when you pull it out of your bag. And the most important [thing] is having everyone's name on their water bottle," she said to the camera with a playful smile. Beysis Buy It! Beysis Personalized Water Bottle, $36.90; beysis.com While the full video is currently on OprahDaily.com, the sustainably minded, female-founded, Australian-based brand created a few enthusiastic social media videos of their own that give us a sneak peek at the exclusive footage. We Found the Best Water Bottles — And They're All on Amazon Naturally, we beelined over to the site to size things up for ourselves. For starters, these attractive water bottles are still in stock in all eight colors, including sage and blush (although we don't anticipate that will be the case for very long), so we highly suggest you grab what you can and add to your cart ASAP. At $37 a pop, this fancy on-the-go essential doesn't come cheap, but we have a hunch it's well worth the money since it boasts so many appealing features, including a double-walled, stainless steel design that ensures cold beverages stay cold and hot beverages stay hot for 24 and 12 hours respectively. It's also leak-proof, shatterproof, and condensation free, so you can sip to your heart's content without any worries. And finally, Oprah pointed out, each bottle can be customized with any name or initials you'd like, which might just be her wise way of encouraging us all to get a jump start on holiday shopping well before the rush. Shop the Beysis water bottles while you can. Beysis Buy It! Beysis Personalized Water Bottle, $36.90; beysis.com Beysis Buy It! Beysis Personalized Water Bottle, $36.90; beysis.com Beysis Buy It! Beysis Personalized Water Bottle, $36.90; beysis.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.