When Oprah speaks, we listen.

Case in point: The media mogul recently filmed a candid video showing some of the goodies she gifted to the lucky guests attending Ava DuVernay's 50th birthday celebration in Maui, and yes, we took notes. Among the treasures that piqued our interest was the sleek Beysis water bottle, an aesthetically pleasing, insulated essential that earned her esteemed stamp of approval.

"Here's what I love so much — I was looking for the perfect water bottle. I love the smoothness of this one when you pull it out of your bag. And the most important [thing] is having everyone's name on their water bottle," she said to the camera with a playful smile.

Buy It! Beysis Personalized Water Bottle, $36.90; beysis.com

While the full video is currently on OprahDaily.com, the sustainably minded, female-founded, Australian-based brand created a few enthusiastic social media videos of their own that give us a sneak peek at the exclusive footage.

Naturally, we beelined over to the site to size things up for ourselves. For starters, these attractive water bottles are still in stock in all eight colors, including sage and blush (although we don't anticipate that will be the case for very long), so we highly suggest you grab what you can and add to your cart ASAP.

At $37 a pop, this fancy on-the-go essential doesn't come cheap, but we have a hunch it's well worth the money since it boasts so many appealing features, including a double-walled, stainless steel design that ensures cold beverages stay cold and hot beverages stay hot for 24 and 12 hours respectively. It's also leak-proof, shatterproof, and condensation free, so you can sip to your heart's content without any worries.

And finally, Oprah pointed out, each bottle can be customized with any name or initials you'd like, which might just be her wise way of encouraging us all to get a jump start on holiday shopping well before the rush.

Shop the Beysis water bottles while you can.

