How to Recreate the Avocado & Bell Pepper Omelet from Only Murders in the Building

Melt butter in a medium nonstick skillet over medium, and swirl to coat the edges of skillet. Add avocado and bell peppers; cook, stirring often, until slightly softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add egg mixture, swirling to cover entire skillet. Cook, undisturbed, until edges are set, about 30 seconds. Stir eggs using a rubber spatula, bringing edges toward center of skillet to form large curds. Let cook, undisturbed, until edges are set again, about 1 minute. Reduce heat to low; cook, tilting skillet and lifting edges of omelet to allow uncooked eggs to flow underneath and around sides, until surface is slightly wet but center is mostly firm, about 2 minutes. Fold omelet in half; serve immediately.