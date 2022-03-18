How to Recreate the Avocado & Bell Pepper Omelet from Only Murders in the Building

Everything is mysterious on Only Murders In the Building, Hulu's twisty whodunit—even a fluffy vegetable omelet that former TV detective Charles cooks each day

By Sonal Dutt

On Only Murders in the Building, Hulu's twisty whodunit, former TV detective Charles (Steve Martin), down-on-his-luck theater producer Oliver (Martin Short) and reticent artist Mabel (Selena Gomez) investigate a death in their Manhattan co-op while recording a true-crime podcast about it.

As the neighbors-turned-friends uncover clues, they also reveal secrets about their own guarded pasts—including why Charles fastidiously cooks a fluffy vegetable omelet each day and promptly throws it away. (Hint: It reminds him of someone special.)

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk eggs vigorously in a medium bowl until light and fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes. Add salt and pepper; whisk to combine.

  • Melt butter in a medium nonstick skillet over medium, and swirl to coat the edges of skillet. Add avocado and bell peppers; cook, stirring often, until slightly softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add egg mixture, swirling to cover entire skillet. Cook, undisturbed, until edges are set, about 30 seconds. Stir eggs using a rubber spatula, bringing edges toward center of skillet to form large curds. Let cook, undisturbed, until edges are set again, about 1 minute. Reduce heat to low; cook, tilting skillet and lifting edges of omelet to allow uncooked eggs to flow underneath and around sides, until surface is slightly wet but center is mostly firm, about 2 minutes. Fold omelet in half; serve immediately.

