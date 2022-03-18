How to Recreate the Avocado & Bell Pepper Omelet from Only Murders in the Building
Everything is mysterious on Only Murders In the Building, Hulu's twisty whodunit—even a fluffy vegetable omelet that former TV detective Charles cooks each day
Gallery
Credit: Jen Causey
Recipe Summary
On Only Murders in the Building, Hulu's twisty whodunit, former TV detective Charles (Steve Martin), down-on-his-luck theater producer Oliver (Martin Short) and reticent artist Mabel (Selena Gomez) investigate a death in their Manhattan co-op while recording a true-crime podcast about it.
As the neighbors-turned-friends uncover clues, they also reveal secrets about their own guarded pasts—including why Charles fastidiously cooks a fluffy vegetable omelet each day and promptly throws it away. (Hint: It reminds him of someone special.)
Credit: Craig Blankehorn/Hulu