The FDA and CDC have identified onions from Thomson International Inc. of Bakersfield, California as the source of the Salmonella outbreak

There's a Massive Onion Recall Right Now After Salmonella Outbreak in 43 States

A significant onion recall has been issued due to a Salmonella outbreak that has reached 43 U.S. states and Canada and infected 640 people, 85 of which have been hospitalized.

The Food and Drug Administration said on Monday that Progressive Produce LLC and various grocery stores, including Trader Joe's and Ralph's, have issued a recall of red, white, yellow, and sweet onions from Thomson International Inc. of Bakersfield, California, which has been determined as the likely source of the outbreak.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As of Aug. 6, Utah has the most Salmonella cases with 90, followed by Oregon (85), California (76), Montana (52), and Illinois (41), according to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention.

Infections have also been reported in Alaska (6), Alabama (1), Arizona (14), Colorado (14), Connecticut (2), Delaware (1), Florida (3), Georgia (1), Idaho (26), Indiana (2), Iowa (20), Kansas (2), Kentucky (1), Maine (4), Maryland (1), Massachusetts (2), Michigan (36), Minnesota (14), Mississippi (2), Missouri (6), Nebraska (10), Nevada (8), New Hampshire (1), New Jersey (2), New Mexico (1), New York (1), North Carolina (5), North Dakota (8), Ohio (8), Pennsylvania (9), South Carolina (1), South Dakota (17), Tennessee (5), Virginia (8), Washington (25), West Virginia (2), Wisconsin (7) and Wyoming (16).

Canada, meanwhile, has reported 239 cases with 29 hospitalizations as of Friday, according to the country's Public Health Agency.

Image zoom

The initial recall, issued on Aug. 1, pertained to onions sold at Walmart, Kroger, Fred Meyer, Publix, Giant Eagle, Food Lion, and H-E-B, sold under a variety of names that can be seen at the FDA's recall page.

The CDC has warned consumers not to eat any onions from Thomson International Inc. "If you don't know where your onions are from, don't eat, serve, or sell them or any food prepared with them," they added.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria, according to the CDC.