Fry an Egg Inside of an Onion Ring for the Best Burger Topping Ever

The race is over: We’ve officially found the greatest burger topping of all time. (But don’t tell the others.)

You know how crunchy onion rings on a burger are delicious? You know how a runny egg on a burger is also delicious? Well, we found a way to combine the two into one awesome little package.

You see, burger toppings are great and all, but when they start to stack up too high it becomes a mouthful and a mess. No matter how Instagram-worthy it may look, the eating process just becomes impractical. To make a more manageable bite, we’ve compacted these two toppings by cooking the egg inside the onion ring.

Here’s how you do it: Heat a glug of oil (or pat of butter) in a non-stick pan over medium. Then, take a frozen onion ring (available in the freezer section of your supermarket) and add to pan until it starts to sizzle and crisp slightly. Crack an egg directly into the center of the onion ring and season with salt and pepper. After about 1 minute, carefully flip the ring over — making sure not to break the yolk — and cook for about another minute, until the whites are cooked but the yolk is still runny.