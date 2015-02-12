Get a Full Body Workout with this One Simple Move from Celeb Trainer Erin Oprea

As a former U.S. Marine, Erin Oprea is dedicated to fitness. Now a Nashville-based personal trainer with clients like Carrie Underwood, she uses her expertise to help those with busy lives stay fit. Visit her site or follow her on Twitter @erinoprea. Then come back to PEOPLE.com every Thursday to master a new workout move.



As a trainer, I have a passion for creating exercises for people and seeing them get stronger and becoming proud of their accomplishments.

One of the main reasons I still have fun doing this is that my workouts combine multiple moves to create a whole body workout that refuses to be boring. Yes, I think hard is fun!

When you combine leg workouts with upper body moves you also get an added cardio benefit — that’s why this is a staple for myself and my clients. Legs and biceps and shoulders! Oh my!

The Reverse Lunge into a One Leg Curl and Shoulder Press

Image zoom

1. Grab dumb bells anywhere between 5-15 lbs. and step your right foot back into a reverse lunge making sure your rear knee bends to just above the floor. Your upper body should be very upright and your front knee should not be beyond your left toes.

2. Drive through your left heel as you rise up to stand on one foot, keeping your core tight for balance.

Image zoom

3. While still on one leg, perform a palms up curl then raise your dumb bells above your head for a shoulder press.

4. Lower the weights, under control, and immediately kick your right leg back into the reverse lunge.

Image zoom

5. Repeat this maneuver 8-15 times before switching the legs for the lunge.

6. Perform this at least three times mixed in with some of your routines to get your heart pumping and a good burn in your legs and arms.

