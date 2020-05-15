This Ombré Rosette Cake Is Made With Oreo Buttercream — Get the Recipe

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you've never seen a rosette cake before, get ready to fall in love.

The pretty frosting technique is achieved by piping rows of roses on the sides and top of a cake — and it's fairly easy to do if you have either a 1M or 2D piping tip (both will work). On the latest episode of People's Pantry: Calming Cakes, I show you how to put an ombré spin on it, without a drop of food coloring. Instead, the magic is all in the Oreo buttercream with increasing amounts of Oreo crumbs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This three-layer cake — which was donated to the healthcare workers at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in N.Y.C. — uses nearly all the buttercream in the recipe (any leftovers can be stored in the fridge for 1 week or up to 3 months in the freezer), but if you're making a smaller cake or a batch of 12 cupcakes, I recommend halving it.

Watch the preview above and see the full episode on PeopleTV, then follow the recipe below to make it at home.

Image zoom Ana Calderone

Oreo Ombré Buttercream

4 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature

2 tsp. vanilla extract

½ tsp. kosher salt

2 lbs. powdered sugar

¾ cup heavy cream, divided

1⅓ cups Oreo crumbs (from about 14 Oreos), divided

1. Beat butter with a stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment on high until smooth, about 2 minutes. Beat in vanilla and salt. With mixer on low, gradually add sugar, alternating with 6 tablespoons heavy cream. Turn mixer to high and beat for 4 minutes.

2. With the mixer back on low, add Oreo crumbs ⅓ cup at a time, alternating with 1-2 tablespoons heavy cream if necessary, to achieve a smooth consistency. Reserve 1½ cups buttercream after each addition of Oreo crumbs so you have four shades of Oreo buttercream.