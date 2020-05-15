This Ombré Rosette Cake Is Made With Oreo Buttercream — Get the Recipe

Associate Food Editor Ana Calderone shows you how to master this pretty frosting technique

By Ana Calderone
May 15, 2020 12:42 PM
If you've never seen a rosette cake before, get ready to fall in love.

The pretty frosting technique is achieved by piping rows of roses on the sides and top of a cake — and it's fairly easy to do if you have either a 1M or 2D piping tip (both will work). On the latest episode of People's Pantry: Calming Cakes, I show you how to put an ombré spin on it, without a drop of food coloring. Instead, the magic is all in the Oreo buttercream with increasing amounts of Oreo crumbs.

This three-layer cake — which was donated to the healthcare workers at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in N.Y.C. — uses nearly all the buttercream in the recipe (any leftovers can be stored in the fridge for 1 week or up to 3 months in the freezer), but if you're making a smaller cake or a batch of 12 cupcakes, I recommend halving it.

Watch the preview above and see the full episode on PeopleTV, then follow the recipe below to make it at home.

Ana Calderone

Oreo Ombré Buttercream

4 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature

2 tsp. vanilla extract

½ tsp. kosher salt

2 lbs. powdered sugar

¾ cup heavy cream, divided

1⅓ cups Oreo crumbs (from about 14 Oreos), divided

1. Beat butter with a stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment on high until smooth, about 2 minutes.  Beat in vanilla and salt. With mixer on low, gradually add sugar, alternating with 6 tablespoons heavy cream. Turn mixer to high and beat for 4 minutes.

2. With the mixer back on low, add Oreo crumbs ⅓ cup at a time, alternating with 1-2 tablespoons heavy cream if necessary, to achieve a smooth consistency. Reserve 1½ cups buttercream after each addition of Oreo crumbs so you have four shades of Oreo buttercream.

Makes: 6 cups

