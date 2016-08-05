Everything Gisele Bündchen Is Looking Forward to Eating After the Olympics' Opening Ceremony

Being in Rio for the 2016 Summer Olympics is meaningful for Brazil native Gisele Bündchen for a number of reasons — but getting to eat some of her favorite foods while there is high on the list.

“[Seeing] my family is the best thing I get to do when I am in Brazil,” Bündchen tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I also love typical Brazilian food.”

Among her go-to traditional dishes are feijao com arroz (rice and beans), farofa salada de palmito (hearts of palm salad) and pao de queijo (cheese bread). “And there is nothing better then to drink coconut water out of the coconut,” she says. “That is my favorite!”

The retired supermodel will return to the runway for the Opening Ceremony on Friday evening. “That is for sure the longest runaway I have ever walked in my life and by far with the most amount of people watching,” she says. “It is a little nerve wracking I must say. This is a very special moment for my country and I am humbled that they invited me to be a part of such a special celebration.”

Bündchen—who has two children fluent in Portuguese, Benjamin, 6, and Vivian, 3, with husband Tom Brady—will celebrate the honor surrounded by her loved ones.

“Most of my family will be here for the ceremony. We just love being together no matter what we are doing,” she says. “My family loves talking and sharing since we don’t get to do that very often. It’s also so nice to have all the kids together and see how they interacting.”

