Olivia Wilde is sharing the recipe for her special salad dressing — which turns out to be taken from a classic novel about divorce.

In her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night, the Don't Worry Darling director, 38, seemingly alluded to the drama surrounding her and ex-partner Jason Sudeikis' former nanny, who wasn't identified by name, spoke about their breakup in an interview with the Daily Mail.

Wilde's post featured a photo from a page in Nora Ephron's 1983 Roman à clef, Heartburn — based on the author's divorce from Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein — in which the main character divulges a recipe for a salad dressing she makes for her husband.

"Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar. Then, whisk constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that's perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive," the recipe read, in part.

The nanny for Sudeikis and Wilde's two kids, daughter Daisy, 6, and son Otis, 8, alleged in the interview that Sudeikis was blindsided and "brokenhearted" by Wilde's new relationship with Harry Styles after realizing she was making a salad with the dressing for the "Harry's House" singer.

According to the nanny, the Ted Lasso star then "went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn't leave."

Both Wilde and Sudeikis have shut down the former nanny's detailed narrative of the fallout of their breakup, calling it "false and scurrilous."

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," the former couple said in a statement on Monday. "Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex."

Meanwhile, the dressing recipe Wilde posted on Tuesday is similar to the one she shared during an appearance on Questlove's Potluck on the Food Network in 2020.

On the show, the Booksmart director made a roasted salmon salad with zucchini and potatoes. For that dressing preparation, she kept the 2 tablespoons of vinegar but only used 1 tablespoon of mustard and 2-4 tablespoons of olive oil, plus honey, salt and garlic.