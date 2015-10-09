How to Recreate the Look of Olivia Pope's Chic Scandal Apartment

When she’s not handling the media crises of Washington’s elite, Scandal‘s Olivia Pope can usually be found sipping a glass of red wine on her plush couch in her immaculately adorned apartment – and Emmy-nominated set decorator Amy Wells is the design genius behind her chic home.



“She’s pretty traditional but with a definite flair,” Wells says of Kerry Washington‘s on-screen character. “She likes to be surrounded by beautiful things.”

So of course, her apartment is no exception. Wells actually began the process of decorating Pope’s living room by finding the perfect drapes.

“I gravitated towards finding beautiful fabric for her drapes, and then once I found that, I found that pop-py blue chair that she has next to her very subtle couch,” she told PEOPLE while promoting her partnership with HomeGoods. “It was my way of just bringing that place to life. It was this fantastic color.”

For accent pieces, Wells selected “transitional and ethnic-looking things, like inlaid mother of pearl frames – which are really beautiful – carved boxes from India, and a lot of sculptural lamps.”

Wells centered Pope’s bedroom on her luxurious purple bed. “The color of the bed is so rich looking and so beautiful,” she says.

One thing Liv would never have in her apartment? Mongolian lamb pillows.

“I put them on the set and Kerry walked on and she had a visceral reaction like, ‘Oh no, this has to go! My character wouldn’t have those,’ ” says Wells. “There were several pillows that had to come and go before she felt comfortable with them.”

To recreate the look of Scandal‘s leading lady’s apartment, Wells suggests sticking to a color scheme.

“If you look at Olivia’s apartment, she has a pretty tight color palette happening, so you can say, ‘Okay, I’m going to do this turquoise and silver thing, and then throw in a couple of other pops,’ ” she says. “Figure out your palette and be strict with it, and you’ll find that you can really get the look.”