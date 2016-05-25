Olive Garden’s New Deep-Dish Spaghetti Pie Is the Meal We’ve Been Dreaming About
Olive Garden is adding some not-so-light options to their menu just in time for beach season — and we're all about it.
The Italian restaurant chain announced the addition of three brand-new spaghetti pies to their menu. That's right, spaghetti baked together with cheese and sauce. (Because all foods could benefit from being more like pie.)
The three varieties are the Meatball Deep Dish Spaghetti Pie, with seven cheeses, bacon, meatballs and meat sauce; the Chicken Alfredo Deep Dish Spaghetti pie, with seven cheeses, bacon, grilled chicken and alfredo sauce; and the Spaghetti Rosso with Chicken and Bacon, with grilled chicken, bacon, red peppers, tomatoes, asparagus and parmesan pesto sauce.
But the surprises keep coming.
The restaurant also added two new breadsticks sandwiches: the Spicy Calabrian Chicken Breadstick Sandwich and its Eggplant Parmigiana Breadstick Sandwich.
It's a good thing bathing suits are stretchy.