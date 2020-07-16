Olive Garden's Giant Chicken Parm Is Back and It's Nearly a Foot Long

This may be Olive Garden's greatest creation since unlimited breadsticks.

The Italian-American chain is bringing back its Giant Chicken Parmigiana for a limited time only. The dish features a massive 11.5-inch breaded chicken cutlet that is topped with marinara sauce and mounds of melted mozzarella cheese. Since the cutlet obviously isn't enough on its own, it also comes with fettuccine alfredo, the aforementioned unlimited breadsticks, and soup or salad.

The larger-than-life menu item was originally introduced in 2019 as part of the giant Italian classics menu. According to the chain, the dish will only be available until supplies run out.

Olive Garden is also adding something special for pasta lovers. You can now choose to add extra alfredo sauce (over 30% more) to any alfredo dishes including the shrimp or steak alfredo — for no extra cost. This is a permanent addition to the menu so you can add more any time you're feeling a little saucy.

Both new additions to the menu can be ordered online for contactless curbside pick up. Some Olive Garden locations have opened up for in-house dining across the U.S. as well.

There is no word if the company will continue to open sit-in dining rooms, but other chains, like McDonald's, have put a halt to their reopening plans.

The Wall Street Journal originally reported that McDonald's made an announcement last week in an internal letter sent to owners and franchisees that indoor dining would not reopen for at least three weeks. "Our resiliency will be tested again," Joe Erlinger, McDonald's U.S. President and Mark Salebra, the head of the National Franchisee Leadership Alliance said in the announcement. "COVID-19 cases are on the rise—with a 65 [percent] increase in infections over the last two weeks. In the last seven days, 32 states saw increasing cases and this number appears to be growing."