The gluten-free need not have applied, but marathon runners, budget-conscious college students and anyone who literally couldn’t get enough pasta rushed to buy Olive Garden’s Never-Ending Pasta Pass, which went on sale at 3 p.m. today and sold out in 45 minutes, a rep for the chain confirmed.



Ok, so “never-ending” isn’t exactly the case, but the $100 card, which can be used between Sept. 22 and Nov. 9, can certainly score someone quite a bit of grub: During this period, pass holders are entitled to as much pasta, soup or salad, breadsticks and soda as they care to consume. (A rep for Olive Garden also confirms that doggie bags are permitted, which makes us think about all kinds of pasta-bilities.)

The casual Italian chain isn’t the first to try to lure customers with this kind of promotion: TGI Fridays already has an endless appetizer special and Red Lobster is currently running an “Endless Shrimp” deal.

Olive Garden’s latest idea was inspired by the company’s annual “Never Ending Pasta Bowl” deal, which gives customers refills on a $9.99 pasta dinner. Jay Spenchian, executive vice president of marketing, calls that special the chain’s “most popular promotion all year,” and said that in 2013, a mind-boggling thirteen million bowls of pasta were served.

Only 1,000 of these carbo cards were sold online, but more will be offered in the coming weeks through the restaurant’s Facebook page as well as its Instagram and Twitter feeds. If you’re craving a pass, you’d better follow them faster than you can say “Pass the Pepto.”

—Lexi Dwyer