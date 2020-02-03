You Can Pick Up a Bouquet of Olive Garden Breadsticks for Valentine's Day This Year

Olive Garden

Nothing says “I love you” quite like a bouquet of Olive Garden breadsticks.

The Italian-American chain is bringing back their Breadstick Bouquets just in time or Valentine’s Day, and this time they’re even more accessible. After introducing the gift online in 2019 to major success, a limited supply will be available in-restaurant at all Olive Garden locations starting Feb. 13.

The bouquet wrappers received a total redesign with punny sayings like “My love for you is never ending,” and “For you (but will you share with me?)”. Customers can also buy a special after-dinner mint box with a surprise love poem for their significant other:

“Roses are red

Violets are blue

Here’s a box of mints

I made just for you”

Both the bouquet and the mint boxes are included in Olive Garden’s Valentine’s Day To-Go Dinner for Two. The special features three courses starting at $34.99.

Along with the breadsticks and mint boxes, each dinner will consist of soup or salad, five cheese marinara or alfredo sauce, sharable five-cheese ziti al forno or chicken alfredo for the entree, and a sharable black tie mouse cake or tiramisu for dessert. All of the possible combinations sound like a recipe for never-ending love.

Olive Garden has a knack for inspiring romance. In the fall of 2019, Samantha Roberts and Jeff Gilleland went viral for their Olive Garden themed wedding. The couple had the event completely catered with Olive Garden classics, including a surprise late-night breadstick bar complete with marinara and Alfredo dipping sauces.

During the reception, Olive Garden surprised each wedding guest with a special gift: a Never Ending Pasta Pass, which allows customers to eat as much as they want at any Olive Garden for nine weeks. According to the chain restaurant, this gift made Saugatuck, MI the city with the most Pasta Passes this year.