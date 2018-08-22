Olive Garden's New Never Ending Pasta Pass Lets You Eat Unlimited Carbs for an Entire Year

Entering the season of puffy coats and baggy sweaters just got even better.

Olive Garden announced the return of their Pasta Pass and this year they’re not messing around. One thousand people will have the opportunity to buy an exclusive Annual Pasta Pass for only $300, which means you can eat endless bowls of pasta (plus soup or salad and breadsticks) for an entire year for less than $1 a day.

The annual passes will be sold in addition to 23,000 of their traditional Never Ending Pasta Passes, which cost $100 and allow people eight weeks of the same offerings from September 24 through November 18.

“We have the most passionate fans who look forward to Pasta Pass and Never Ending Pasta Bowl throughout the year, and they’ve made it clear that eight weeks just isn’t long enough,” says Jennifer Arguello, executive vice president of marketing for Olive Garden. “So we listened, and we’re excited to give our guests more of what they’ve been asking for –an Annual Pasta Pass that extends our Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion year-round.”

Last year, 22,000 Pasta Passes were claimed within one second so you have to act fast in order to secure a deal this good. The passes will go on sale August 23 at 2 p.m. ET on pastapass.com. The passes will be on sale for only 30 minutes or until they sell out — whichever comes first.

If you’re not ready to shell out at least $100 for a pass (or aren’t fast enough to get one), you can still enjoy endless bowls of pasta for $10.99 while visiting any Olive Garden restaurant.