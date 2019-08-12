Olive Garden Introduces New Never-Ending Lifetime Pasta Passes — Here's How to Get One

Image zoom Olive Garden

Pasta lovers, we’ve got good news and … even better news.

The good news: Olive Garden’s famous Never Ending Pasta Pass is back for the six year in a row, offering nine weeks of unlimited pasta, sauces, toppings, breadsticks and soup or salad. The better news: For the first time ever, they’re introducing a Lifetime Pasta Pass, giving 50 lucky holders all the perks of the regular pasta pass, but for their whole entire life. This is not a drill.

“Olive Garden has always been known for Italian Generosity and making everyone feel like family, which is why we introduced our Pasta Pass five years ago,” said Jennifer Arguello, executive vice president of marketing for Olive Garden. “With the introduction of our new Lifetime Pasta Pass, we’re excited to be a part of our biggest fans’ memories around the table for years to come.”

RELATED: Olive Garden Adds New ‘Giant Classics’ to the Menu Including an 11-Inch Chicken Parm

24,000 Never Ending Pasta Passes will be available for purchase for $100 at PastaPass.com beginning Thursday, August 15 at 2 p.m. ET. Those interested in the Lifetime pass must be one of the first 50 guests to complete their transaction on the website, then given the chance to opt-in for the Lifetime pass for $400 extra, $500 in total. Those who opt-in will be informed on the 16th whether they are one of the lucky new pass owners.

Image zoom Olive Garden

The sale of the passes will only run for 30 minutes or until they sell out, and if past years are any indication, they certainly will.

According to a representative from Olive Garden, the waiting room for the sale will open at 1:55 p.m. ET on August 15, and they highly recommend visiting it when it opens if you want to snag one of the coveted passes. The “Buy Now” button on the site will activate automatically when the countdown clock hits zero, which will be visible in the waiting room.

While the Lifetime pass assures unlimited pasta, sauces, toppings, breadsticks and soup or salad for as long as you’re still breathing, the Never Ending pass is only valid for as long as Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion runs — from September 23 through November 24.

RELATED VIDEO: Take 5: John Whaite’s Taleggio Macaroni and Cheese

Want a piece of the action but not sure you can handle the intensity of either pass? You can take part in the Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion on a nightly basis instead, with the unlimited perks starting at $10.99. New this year is a creamy roasted garlic sauce to top the pasta of your choice.