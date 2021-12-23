For less than $4 you can change up your Christmas tradition by leaving out warm Olive Garden breadsticks for Mr. Claus

Olive Garden Is Offering 'Extra Breadsticks for Santa' So You Can Skip the Cookies This Year

This year, Olive Garden is proposing a new baked good to leave out for Santa Claus: breadsticks!

The Italian food chain restaurant is well known for its bottomless breadstick offerings for in-restaurant dining. But if ordering online, customers can purchase the breadsticks for their family and now Santa Claus, too.

Starting at $3.99, customers can order six or twelve baked or unbaked breadsticks to change up their Christmas routine (and Santa's diet).

Still want the family activity of baking cookies? No problem! Simply order the unbaked breadsticks. Remove the breadsticks from their bags and place them on a baking sheet to go in a preheated 450° oven for 6 to 8 minutes. Once golden brown, remove from the oven and brush with melted butter and sprinkle with garlic salt.

There are several dipping sauces available to pair with the breadsticks including marinara, alfredo or five cheese marinara sauce.

When ordering breadsticks online, fans can download a coloring page and a Mad Libs-style customizable note for Santa.