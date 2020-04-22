Olive Garden Is Creating Custom Photos for High Schoolers Missing Prom This Year

Image zoom Olive Garden

High school seniors across the country are lamenting over cancelation or postponement of prom, but Olive Garden is trying to make light of the situation with custom carb-filled formal photos.

The Italian-American chain is creating fun photos to commemorate this time and give a little sense of normalcy. Students are encouraged to take photos all dressed up in their formalwear and to tweet the pictures to Olive Garden using the hashtag #OliveGardenProm or direct message the brand on Instagram.

From there a one-of-a-kind photo will be created with a themed prom backdrop complete with breadstick walls and mint garland. Multiple friends can send in photos and the final product will look like they’re happily attending prom together.

Olive Garden is also providing fans with numerous “pasta-bilities” to complete their prom look. The chain created tons of pasta-themed prom court crowns and breadstick bouquet wrappers on their website that can be printed out for a fun DIY project. The breadstick wrappers include fun sayings like “Breadstick Bae,” “Prince of Parmesan” and “Most Saucy.”

Some schools are opting for virtual proms. John Krasinski even got in on the action, hosting a virtual senior prom for high school students that were missing the highly anticipated dance due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Playing the part of the deejay, Krasinski was joined by a slew of his famous friends for the online event, including former The Office costar Rainn Wilson and The Jonas Brothers. The virtual prom was a part of Krasinski’s weekly YouTube series Some Good News, which was conceived to bring feel-good content to fans amid the coronavirus crisis. Since the show’s inception, Krasinski has been enlisting famous faces to help spread cheer.