Olive Garden Gifts Italian Honeymoon to Couple Who Took Engagement Photos Outside the Restaurant

Carlsey Bibb and Caden Mills asked their photographer for "something different" for their now-viral engagement shoot

By
Published on August 24, 2022 03:41 PM
olive garden couple
Photo: Good Morning America

After a couple and their photographer went viral for shooting engagement photos outside of an Olive Garden in Tennessee, the restaurant chain took notice.

A TikTok video of the photoshoot was originally posted to the platform in July by the photographer, Shea Cravens, who runs Hunter La Shea Photography.

"When you want Italy vibes for your engagement photos, but you live in Tennessee … so you take your photos at Olive Garden," reads the text over the video, which now has over 260,000 views.

On Wednesday, while appearing on Good Morning America, the couple, Carlsey Bibb and Caden Mills, were surprised with the news that Olive Garden was sending them to Italy for their honeymoon following their October nuptials.

Not only is the restaurant sending the soon-to-be newlyweds, their photographer will also be joining them.

The restaurant also announced the news on their official Instagram page by sharing a photo from the engagement shoot outside the location. "We can't wait to see you recreate this in Italy, @carlseybibb! Oh, and we're sending you too, @hunterlasheaphotography," Olive Garden captioned the photo.

In her own post, Bibb shared a photo of herself and her fiancé holding up the large "honeymoon boarding pass" they were given on air along with a message thanking both Olive Garden and GMA for the "incredible opportunity."

According to BuzzFeed, ahead of their viral moment, the couple asked for "something different" for their engagement shoot.

"I asked Shea — our photographer and longtime friend — if there was anywhere she had been wanting to shoot but hadn't yet," Bibb told the outlet. "That's when she mentioned Olive Garden!"

Cravens' Instagram captions revealed some more of the details, where she noted that she got the idea more than a year ago, but hadn't put the concept into practice yet.

"I am so happy with the outcome," Cravens wrote. "Carlsey asked if I had any ideas or anything new I've wanted to try for their engagement photos and I immediately said 'Soooooo I've been dying to do a sunrise session at Olive Garden' [and] she was down for it, so we did the dang thing."

