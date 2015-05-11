Image zoom

Olive Garden’s breadsticks are getting a serious makeover.



The restaurant chain announced they will be offering the much-loved carb in sandwich form starting June 1.

A representative for Olive Garden’s parent company Darden Restaurants told the Associated Press, the breadstick sandwiches will be available as a meatball or chicken parmigiana sandwich.

The representative also said the breadsticks used for the sandwich will be shorter and wider than the versions typically used in their unlimited breadstick promotion.

“Just when you thought breadsticks couldn’t get any better… Introducing the Breadstick Sandwich, coming this summer!” the Italian restaurant captioned a preview of the sub on Twitter.

The new additions to their menu will only be available for lunch and priced at $6.99 for the meatball sandwich and $7.99 for the chicken parmigiana.