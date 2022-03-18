PEOPLE took a trip to Old Lady Gang in Atlanta — the setting of Bravo's new reality series, Kandi & the Gang

What to Eat at Old Lady Gang, Kandi Burruss' Restaurant Featured on Bravo's Kandi & the Gang

Old Lady Gang is serving up a lot more than drama!

In the five years since Burruss and Tucker first opened the joint, OLG has become a smashing success, growing to two other locations in the Peach State. Lines to eat there are usually down the block, making OLG one of the area's hottest restaurants.

But with that success has come some growing pains for operations, as documented in Kandi & the Gang. The addictive reality series follows the tensions rising between the larger-than-life personalities amid a sea of staffing changes. It's reality TV at its best — dramatic, funny, and darn entertaining.

All of this makes a trip to OLG necessary when visiting Atlanta. Its menu is packed full of flavorful twists on southern staples, all put together from a mixture of recipes from Burruss' mom Mama Joyce Jones, as well as the singer's Aunt Bertha Jones and Aunt Nora Wilco (the trio earned the nickname "Old Lady Gang" during their time on RHOA, hence the restaurant's name).

PEOPLE swung by OLG's flagship location during the filming of Kandi & The Gang. Here are some of our favorite things we tried off their menu:

STARTERS

Fried Green Tomatoes: Battered and fried to a crispy delight, this tasty appetizer is topped with pulled BBQ chicken and feta cheese (though vegetarians can order without the chicken). One of the highlights on the menu, hands down.

Deep Fried Whipped Deviled Eggs: A unique twist on the beloved dish, these hard-boiled eggs get a dip in the frier before they're topped with a dollop of creamy yolk mixture and crispy brown sugar bacon. Like with the fried green tomatoes, vegetarians can skip the meat. The menu also suggests adding grilled shrimp for a small extra price, though each bite is so decadent already that you're not missing much without it.

Aunt Nora's Fried Catfish Strips: Yes, another fried option, but these catfish strips aren't overly battered so the slightly sweet fish flavor still pulls through. Lightly salted, it's served with a tasty cajun remoulade.

ENTRÉES

Riley's Shrimp & Grits: Named after Burruss' daughter, the shrimp and grits are a perfect companion to the fried food on the menu. The dish features sautéed shrimp served over a bed of smoked gouda grits, with vodka cream sauce drizzled on top. Order it with extra shrimp if you're feeling hungry, or save some of those catfish strips for dipping.

OLG Cheeseburger: A 6 oz. Angus beef patty topped with melted American cheese, on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and grilled onion. What more could you want? Oh, well it comes with French fries, too. For those wanting something extra, add bacon or a fried egg for an additional cost.

Mama Joyce's BBQ Rib Tips: Served with smashed potatoes and green beans, the BBQ rib tips were moist and tender and fell easily off the bone. Finger-lickin' good.

Mama Sharon's Chicken & French Toast: You've heard of chicken and waffles, but how about chicken and French toast? This dish, from Tucker's late mother, is packed with flavor in every bite, offering that tasty mix of sweet and savory with every bite. Served with maple syrup and creme Anglaise.

OLG Signature Wings: Though technically an appetizer, try the wings as an entrée. They'e fried then grilled and tossed in OLG hot sauce, which has a nice kick to it.

Mama Joyce's House Salad: Looking for something lighter? Try this salad with mixed field greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, carrots, and cheddar cheese. Add salmon, shrimp, or grilled chicken for an additional cost if you're looking for more protein options.

SIDES

Kandi's Sweet Potato Soufflé: There are a plethora of sides to choose from on the menu at OLG, including coleslaw, collard greens, green beans, sautéed spinach, steamed cabbage, French fries, smashed potatoes and more. But the one side you must try? Kandi's Sweet Potato Soufflé. The creamy dish melts in your mouth, with hints of brown sugar and maple syrup throughout. It's sweet and fluffy and the only issue will be stopping yourself from eating it all at once.

Mac n' Cheese: Another necessary side. The melty, gooey pasta dish is a perfect companion to the menu's crispier dishes.

Cornbread: Most mains come with a mini muffin-sized cornbread, but trust and believe, you're going to want more. Order some extras on the side, you'll be glad you did.

DESSERTS

Bananas Foster Banana Pudding: No dinner is complete without dessert, and this one is to-die-for. You'll get that traditional banana pudding consistency, but with that oh-so-tasty dark brown sugar, butter, rum and cinnamon flavor.

Kandi's Peach Cobbler Bread Pudding: Another twist on the traditional bread pudding, Burruss' own recipe takes peach cobbler up on a notch while still providing the perfect throwback to home cooking that'll warm your heart. Order it with extra whipped cream.