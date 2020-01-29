Old Bay Released a New Hot Sauce and People Are Very Excited About It

McCormick

Old Bay fans and hot sauce connoisseurs rejoice!

Maryland-based McCormick & Company just unveiled an Old Bay-branded hot sauce and it looks to be straight fire.

“The unique blend of herbs and spices that fans have loved for more than 75 years, is going from a zesty sprinkle to a zingy splash,” the company said in a preliminary announcement. “Tangy with a kick of heat, and that distinctive Chesapeake flavor, Old Bay Hot Sauce is sure to win over hearts (and mouths!).”

McCormick noted on their website, “A dash also adds just the right spice to Bloody Marys and other cocktails.”

The limited-edition product sold out within 24 hours, but the company confirmed that they would be restocking online, though they didn’t specify when. They also said the 10-oz. bottle of hot sauce will eventually be available at many local restaurants, as well as select retail and grocery stores including Acme, Wegmans, Safeway, and more.

RELATED: Oprah’s Favorite Hot Sauce Just Became a Best-Seller on Amazon — and PEOPLE Readers Can’t Stop Buying It

🔥 #OLDBAYHOTSAUCE IS COMING 🔥 Less than 1 day until you can get your hands on a bottle (or 10) of this LIMITED EDITION product, available on https://t.co/bgVkhHJlOx. Tag someone who NEEDS this. 🌶️ pic.twitter.com/O80iJNmRqH — OLD BAY (@OLDBAYSeasoning) January 28, 2020

The product was so high in demand that the website crashed temporarily on Wednesday.

Old Bay customers also embraced the news on Twitter, with some even quoting the Bible in excitement. “Delight thyself also in the LORD; and he shall give thee the desires of thine heart,” wrote comedian Kevin Fredericks.

Another joked, “Look I don’t want to have to do vile things to get my hands on this but if I can’t get some of this the blood is going to be on your hands.”

WATCH: How to Make the Perfect Stuffed Crust Pizza for Your Super Bowl Party

RELATED: This New Tabasco Sauce Is 20 Times Hotter Than the Original

“Our fans are always super excited to share with us all the ways they’re using the seasoning and celebrating their love of Old Bay — from costumes and themed weddings to home décor and even tattoos,” said Old Bay representative Jill Pratt. “We can’t wait to hear what they think of our new hot sauce.”

The product will retail for a suggested price of $3.49, though some are already reselling the hot sauce on eBay for prices ranging from $49.99 up to $120 a pop.