An Official Back to the Future Cookbook Is Coming Next Month

Great Scott! Get ready to take a culinary journey back in time.

A Back to the Future-themed cookbook is officially hitting shelves on October 27. Back to the Future: The Official Hill Valley Cookbook, written by James Beard Award-nominated chef and cookbook author Allison Robicelli, is packed with over 65 recipes inspired by the friendly town center from the movie franchise and explores cuisines from the various time periods that Marty McFly and Doc Brown travel to in the film trilogy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Following along with the movies' era-hopping timeline, the book starts in 1985 with "quick, convenient recipes perfect for a busy scientist or teenager with rock n’ roll dreams," according to the press release.

The journey then continues to 1955 with meals perfect for family dinner before popping up to 2015—the year of the "future" in Back to the Future 2—for mini pizzas and retractable fruit salad, as seen in the futuristic meal in the movie. The gastronomic adventure concludes in 1885 with "hardy frontier fare," the setting of the third installment of the series.

Image zoom Insight Editions

The book announcement comes 35 years after the first movie was released in theaters — and a virtual reunion was recently hosted to commemorate the milestone.

Image zoom Insight Editions

The cast of the beloved 1985 film came together for Josh Gad's new YouTube series Reunited Apart, in which he talks to actors from iconic movies through Zoom. The first episode brought The Goonies cast together; then Gad stuck with the nostalgic theme by chatting with Back to the Future's Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and more for an episode in May.

Other pop culture cookbooks are also hitting shelves this fall. Friends: the Official Cookbook, will be released on September 22 and has over 90 recipes inspired by the characters in the iconic sitcom.

Image zoom insight editions