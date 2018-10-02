October Is National Pizza Month and National Pasta Month—Here's Where to Get the Best Deals

Forget deals that last just one day — these promotions are going to keep you full all month long.

October is not only National Pizza Month, but it’s also National Pasta Month, which means you can eat carbs at a pretty good discount for the next 30 days while also preparing to hibernate for the winter months ahead.

See below for all of the best deals. Time to bust out the stretchy pants!

Buca di Beppo: The chain restaurant is teaming up with Barilla pasta to send one person and a guest on a culinary adventure in Northern Italy for 6 days and 5 nights. To enter, go to bucapastamonth.com. They will also have a special menu for the entire month, including dishes with wine pairings inspired by travels in Italy. Featured entrees include Shrimp Genovese from Genoa, Pappardelle Sugo from Bologna, Tortellini Bianca from Parma, and Creamy Short Rib Orecchiette from Rome. For starters, diners can enjoy Rollatini alla Norma from Sicily, and Italian Sausage Cheese Dip from Tuscany and Suppli from Rome.

Domino’s: Mix and match at least two items from their menu, including pizza, pasta, bread sticks, boneless chicken wings, salads or desserts, and get each item for only $5.99.

Grimaldi’s: Every Monday in October guests can enjoy a 16-inch cheese pizza for just $10 at locations outside of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Hungry Howie’s: Get one medium one-topping pizza for $1 when you order a large one-topping pizza at regular price. Offer is not valid in Florida.

Olive Garden: The Never Ending Pasta Bowl deal is back and includes unlimited servings of pasta, homemade soup or salad and breadsticks.

Papa John’s: For only $22, customers can get a large specialty pizza and a large two-topping pizza.

Papa Murphy’s: Get 25 percent an order of $20 or more when you sign up for their email newsletter.

Pizza Hut: Each week is different during National Pizza Month: Oct. 1 to 7, get 35 percent off with code 35OFFPIZZAMONTH; Oct. 8 to 14, get a free order of breadsticks using the code BREADSTICKS2018 when you order a medium or large pizza; Oct. 15 to 21, get a free dessert or side with code DESSERTSOCT; Oct. 22 to 28, take 20 percent off pizzas with code 20OFFPIZZAMONTH.

Pizza Patrón: Order any three large pizzas for only $6.99 each and get a free one-topping pizza when you purchase an 18-inch XL pizza.