Ocean Spray Gives TikTok Star a New Truck Following Viral Fleetwood Mac Cranberry Juice Video

Nathan Apodaca went viral last month for his video featuring Ocean Spray cranberry juice and Fleetwood Mac’s hit song, “Dreams”

Ocean Spray is getting on board with the latest viral TikTok video.

Last month, Nathan Apodaca, who goes by @420doggface208 on TikTok, went viral when he shared a video of himself drinking the brand’s Cran-Raspberry juice while skating to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.” Now, Ocean Spray has taken notice, gifting Apodaca a brand new car and a trunk full of Ocean Spray goods.

The gift comes not long after Apocada told TMZ that the idea for the video came about when his car broke down on the way to work one morning.

"My car, it just shuts off sometimes," he told the outlet. "The battery, I don't know what it is, just shuts off. I always have my longboard in there, in case I run out of gas or something."

Detailing that he jumped on his alternative mode of transport and would figure out his car situation after work, Apocada then said that he was riding past the location seen in the viral clip when he decided it would be "perfect for a video."

On Tuesday, Ocean Spray showed up at Apocada's Idaho Falls home to surprise him with the new car. “This is from Ocean Spray to you. Thanks for keeping it positive. That truck is yours. All the Ocean Spray is yours,” one of the representatives says in the brand's video of the moment.

“No way,” Apodaca says. "That's crazy."

That evening, Apocada shared a TikTok of himself driving around in his new truck while, of course, listening to “Dreams” and sipping on some cranberry juice. “Thanks for the new wheels ocean spray! 🙏,” he captioned the video.

In addition to gifting the truck, Ocean Spray CEO Tom Hayes decided to get in on the fun, recreating Apocada’s original TikTok and writing alongside his video, “Did we just become best friends?”

Though Hayes was not the first to recreate the viral video. Earlier this week, Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac himself, joined TikTok and crafted his own video set to the band’s 1977 hit. "Dreams and Cranberry just hits different," he wrote.