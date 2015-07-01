Try This Recipe, POTUS: Pomegranate Walnut Guacamole
The U.S. Commander in Chief used the power of his office to make clear something we all can agree on: Peas do not belong in guacamole.
Responding on Twitter to a question about a New York Times recipe, the president said “respect the nyt, but not buying peas in guac. onions, garlic, hot peppers. classic.”
The recipe, which first appeared in a column by Times food writer Melissa Clark in 2013, reappeared on the NYT Twitter feed today, sending the Internet into a fury of guacamole purism. Peas?! In guacamole?! Even the President agrees that this will not stand.
Fortunately, Rick Bayless, a chef from Mr. Obama’s hometown of Chicago, has shared his Pomegranate Walnut Guacamole recipe with us for PEOPLE’s Summer Food special edition, on sale now.
Pomegranate Walnut Guacamole
2 avocados, smashed
1 tbsp. chopped cilantro
1⁄4 cup finely chopped white onion
1⁄4 cup finely chopped
sun-dried tomatoes
Juice of 1 lime
1⁄2 serrano chili including seeds, finely chopped
1 tbsp. salt, or to taste
1⁄4 cup pomegranate seeds
1⁄4 cup toasted walnuts, chopped
Mix together avocado, cilantro, onion, tomatoes, lime juice, chili, salt and pomegranate seeds. Garnish with walnuts. (Serves 4)
—Maria Yagoda
