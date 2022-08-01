Oatly Oat Milk Among 53 Lyons Magnus Drinks Recalled Due to Potential Microbial Contamination
Consumers are being urged to check their refrigerators and pantries after 53 beverages have been recalled for possible microbial contamination.
On Friday, food and drink company Lyons Magnus announced the recall of nationally-distributed products. The company's items were recalled due to a potential microbial contamination, including the organism Cronobacter sakazakii, when it was found that these items did not meet commercial sterility regulations.
Various oat and nut milks, protein shakes, cold brew coffee and other nutritional drinks sold as individual cartons or larger packs are included in the recall.
The affected products are packaged under the brand names Oatly, Premier Protein, Stumptown, Lyons Ready Care, Lyons Barista Style, Pirq, Glucerna, Aloha, Intelligentsia, Kate Farms, MRE, and Imperial. Some specific products include:
- Oatly Oat Milk Barista Edition (32-ounce carton)
- Premier Protein shakes in chocolate, vanilla and café latte flavors (330 ml. carton)
- Aloha plant-based protein shakes in chocolate sea salt, coconut, vanilla and iced coffee flavors (330 ml. carton)
- Intelligentsia cold coffee and oat latte (330 ml. carton)
The recalled products' best-by dates range from November 2022 to September 2023. For detailed information — including Lot numbers, best-by dates, and photos of the products in question — see the FDA recall announcement. To identify the lot codes and best-by dates refer to the top of the carton for individual cartons or the side of the case for multi-carton cases.
Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported but infection from Cronobacter sakazakii could present with symptoms like fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection.
Customers with a recalled product in their possession should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.