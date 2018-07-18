Nyesha Arrington's Peach Smoothie Bowl

The chef-partner of Native Restaurant in Santa Monica offers a protein-packed way to start the morning.

Nyesha Arrington’s Peach Smoothie Bowl

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk, shaken and stirred in can
4 oz. frozen peach slices (about ¾ cup)
½ cup vanilla whole-milk yogurt
½ cup crushed ice
2 Tbsp. almond butter
1 tsp. vanilla extract

Process coconut milk, frozen peach slices, yogurt, crushed ice, almond butter and vanilla extract in a high-powered blender until smooth, about 30 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Pour mixture into 2 bowls. Add your child’s favorite toppings, like chopped fresh peaches, blueberries and honey.

Serves: 2

Active time: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

