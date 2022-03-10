NYC McDonald's Staffer Allegedly Stabbed Multiple Times After Trying to Defend Coworker

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was stabbed in the neck, arm and chest at a McDonald's in East Harlem; the suspect is still at large, police said

A McDonald's employee in New York City is reportedly in critical condition in the hospital with multiple stab wounds on Wednesday after attempting to intervene in an altercation at work.

Police reported to the scene in uptown Manhattan's East Harlem neighborhood early that morning, when officers found the victim, a 31-year-old male McDonald's employee, with "multiple stab wounds about the body," according to Today.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The stabbing took place after the suspect — described by authorities as a 6-foot tall man with a thin build — entered the fast-food restaurant and began harassing another employee, police added, per NBC New York.

NBC reported that the victim was attacked with a box cutter, and that his wounds left a trail of blood in the McDonald's.

The assailant — a bearded man last seen wearing a dark green jacket and ski mask — is still at large, police said, per the New York Post.

The brutal stabbing took place just one block away from where Burger King employee Kristal Bayron-Nieves was killed in January.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

On Jan. 9, the 19-year-old was allegedly shot when an assailant wearing a black ski mask walked into the fast-food restaurant in East Harlem at about 1 a.m., pointed a gun at her, and demanded money, the New York City Police Department said in a statement at the time.

She handed the masked gunman about $100, an eyewitness told the girl's mother, the New York Post reported.

After Bayron-Nieves handed the suspect the money, he allegedly shot her in the torso, the NYPD said in its statement.

She was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"She give him the money and everything," family friend Nathalie Pagan told the Daily News. "She didn't even do nothing wrong."