This Compact Blender with Over 6,300 Five-Star Reviews Is on Major Sale Right Now

Image zoom Nutribullet

If you’re one of many that are stuck indoors for the foreseeable future, you’ve probably been thinking about ways to spice up your home meals. Since you’re not grabbing food on the go as often anymore, your self-made meals might be looking a little lackluster in comparison to those yummy smoothies or grain bowls you used to buy. Fortunately, a NutriBullet could just be the “oomph” you need to up your cooking game — and this handy kitchen tool is on sale for just $45 right now.

In case you don’t know, NutriBullet is known for its powerful and compact blenders. The brand’s original blender has over 6,300 five-star reviews on the NutriBullet site from shoppers who love how fast and easy it is to use and clean. Plus, NutriBullets can make tons of recipes besides just smoothies, including blended soups, dressings, dips, and even ice cream. While the brand makes several different versions of the original compact blender, it also makes the NutriBullet Select and NutriBullet Blender Combo, which feature larger pitchers.

Right now, you can score 25 percent off any NutriBullet product with the code TAKECARE at checkout.

Image zoom Nutribullet

Buy It! NutriBullet Pro, $59.99 with code TAKECARE (orig. $79.99); nutribullet.com;; NutriBullet Select, $74.99 with code TAKECARE (orig. $99.99); nutribullet.com;; Nutribullet, $45.99 with code TAKECARE (orig. $59.99); nutribullet.com

Many customers say they notice a “healthy difference” when use the NutriBullet since they’re able to include fruits, vegetables, and other nutritious options they’d otherwise be missing from their meals. “I have not been getting enough nutrients in my diet and this has been a wonderful solution,” one shopper wrote. “Don’t think twice about this purchase.”

This NutriBullet sale is only going on through April 5th, so make sure you shop these highly-rated blenders at a discount before prices shoot back up.