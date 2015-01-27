The Courts Have Ruled: 'Nutella' Is Not a Girl's Name

Apple? Sure. Olive? Definitely. Nutella? Not so much.



Baby names based on the iconic chocolate hazelnut spread are not allowed in Valenciennes, France, where a court has barred a couple from naming their daughter Nutella, The Guardian reports.

The unusual (albeit delicious-sounding) choice of name was noticed by the registrar who recorded baby Nutella’s birth last September. He alerted the local prosecutor who referred the case to a family court judge.

The parents have now renamed their daughter Ella, after a judge stipulated that the name Nutella “is that of the commercial brand of a spread” and it was against the girl’s interests, as it would cause “mockery or disobliging remarks.”

At least her folks didn’t go with Avocado Toast — that would be a little harder to subtly change.

—Morgan Gibson