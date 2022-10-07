North Carolina State Fair's 40 New Foods Include Rattlesnake Corn Dog and Pickle Pizza

The lineup features a slew of out-of-the-box dishes for fairgoers to try

Published on October 7, 2022 11:30 AM
North Carolina State Fair for N.C. Department of Agriculture
Photo: Justin Kase Conder/@JKasePhoto

This year's North Carolina State Fair is slated to serve up some unexpected dishes.

The event, which takes place in Raleigh from Oct. 13 to 23, includes an array of fried food classics with a twist.

One of the most jaw-dropping additions is the Rattlesnake Corn Dog, which consists of battered rattlesnake sausage on a stick, per the release. The deep fried creation is topped with avocado sauce. The vendor dishing out the out-of-the-box offering, The Pioneer Wagon, will also sell rattlesnake and elk sausage, elk corn dogs and snake bite nachos.

Also set to make waves at the fair is the Dill Pickle Pizza from local vendor Rudy's. The nontraditional pizza is covered in cheese and layered with slices of dill pickles.

new NC State Fair foods
North Carolina State Fair

The Chester's Gators and Taters pop-up is offering another pickle-filled treat. With a cheeky name, the DILLYlicious Loaded Pickles dish is made up of loaded deep fried pickle fries topped with bacon, ranch and beer cheese.

Turkey Day arrives early at the fair. Fairgoers can get their hands on a Thanksgiving Stuffed Turkey Leg from Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ. The vendor will be offering smoked turkey legs filled with the makings of a classic holiday plate: stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce. And if that isn't filling enough, optional toppings include mac and cheese, candied yams or collards.

Aside from the several savory options, the stacked lineup also features some sweet treats like Pumpkin Spice Mini Pancakes, a Green Apple Loaded Slushie and a Classic Mini Blueberry Pie.

A take on both savory and sweet, the Churro Tots are another anticipated finger food at the annual North Carolina event. They're made up of tater tots coated in cinnamon and sugar complete with a dulce de leche dipping sauce.

new NC State Fair foods
Chester's Gators and Taters/North Carolina State Fair

The North Carolina State Fair isn't the only event with a creative food lineup. Last year, the Texas State Fair proved to have some impressive offerings.

The fair sold a PB&J Bacon Pickle Dog, "a large crispy, crunchy dill pickle" rolled "in a special batter" and deep fried, then served on a "hot-dog style sweet Hawaiian Bun drizzled with peanut butter and topped with bacon jam."

Other notable menu items included Deep Fried Energy Bites, Deep Fried Potato Salad, Champagne Jello Hot Shot and Deep Fried Chicken Cordon Bleu Stuffed Waffles.

