Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale Is On—Here Are the 11 Best Picks

Sales are so rare at Nordstrom that they feel like they only come once a year, during the high-end department store’s annual Anniversary Sale. But we’re excited to share the details for Nordstrom’s sitewide sale that’s currently happening right now—the Half Yearly Sale.

Through next Sunday, June 3, you can slash upwards of 40 percent off the price tags of hundreds of items across Nordstrom’s entire website. It’s a blessing for those in the market looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift—but you’ll also score on designer branded items, from clothing to accessories, and yes, even kitchenware.

Our editors scoured the Nordstrom site for the best buys in the home and kitchen departments, finding big-ticket items ranging from Le Creuset must-haves to elegant Anthropologie accessories at exciting discounts. While the sale runs for the next week or so, past experience with this very popular sale tells us that many of these deals will likely sell out—so what are you waiting for?!

Prices are already discounted when added to your cart, and Nordstrom adds free shipping to your door for any purchase made on their site.