Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale Is On—Here Are the 11 Best Picks

From Le Creuset to Anthropologie, these kitchen additions are great buys at one heck of a price.

Zee Krstic
May 29, 2018 06:59 PM
<p>Sales are so rare at Nordstrom that they feel like they only come once a year, during the high-end department store&#8217;s annual Anniversary Sale. But we&#8217;re excited to share the details for Nordstrom&#8217;s sitewide sale that&#8217;s currently happening right now—the Half Yearly Sale. </p> <p>Through next Sunday, June 3, you can slash upwards of <a data-ecommerce="true" href="https://shop.nordstrom.com" target="_blank">40</a><a data-ecommerce="true" href="https://shop.nordstrom.com" target="_blank"> percent off</a> the price tags of hundreds of items across Nordstrom&#8217;s entire website. It&#8217;s a blessing for those in the market looking for <a href="http://www.cookinglight.com/entertaining/holidays-occasions/fathers-day-food-gifts" target="_blank">the perfect Father&#8217;s Day gift</a>—but you&#8217;ll also score on designer branded items, from clothing to accessories, and yes, even kitchenware. </p> <p>Our editors scoured the Nordstrom site for the best buys in the <a data-ecommerce="true" href="https://shop.nordstrom.com" target="_blank">home and kitchen departments</a>, finding big-ticket items ranging from Le Creuset must-haves to elegant Anthropologie accessories at exciting discounts. While the sale runs for the next week or so, past experience with this very popular sale tells us that many of these deals will likely sell out—so what are you waiting for?!</p> <p>Prices are already discounted when added to your cart, and Nordstrom adds free shipping to your door for any purchase made on their site. </p>
Sales are so rare at Nordstrom that they feel like they only come once a year, during the high-end department store’s annual Anniversary Sale. But we’re excited to share the details for Nordstrom’s sitewide sale that’s currently happening right now—the Half Yearly Sale.

Through next Sunday, June 3, you can slash upwards of 40 percent off the price tags of hundreds of items across Nordstrom’s entire website. It’s a blessing for those in the market looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift—but you’ll also score on designer branded items, from clothing to accessories, and yes, even kitchenware.

Our editors scoured the Nordstrom site for the best buys in the home and kitchen departments, finding big-ticket items ranging from Le Creuset must-haves to elegant Anthropologie accessories at exciting discounts. While the sale runs for the next week or so, past experience with this very popular sale tells us that many of these deals will likely sell out—so what are you waiting for?!

Prices are already discounted when added to your cart, and Nordstrom adds free shipping to your door for any purchase made on their site.

Getty: RDC Design / Photos courtesy of Nordstrom
<p><strong>Buy It!:</strong> <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fanthropologie-sunscene-melamine-chip-dip-serving-bowl%252F4905815%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DPINK&amp;u1=PEOFOODNORDJF">nordstrom.com</a>; $25.60</p>
Anthropologie Watercolor Chip & Dip Party Platter

Buy It!: nordstrom.com; $25.60

Photo courtesy of Nordstrom.
<p><strong>Buy It!:</strong> <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Friedel-heart-to-heart-set-of-2-riesling-glasses%252F4594112%253Forigin%253Dkeywordsearch-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DCLEAR">nordstrom.com</a>;&nbsp;$26.73</p>
Riedel White Wine Glasses, Set of 2

Buy It!: nordstrom.com; $26.73

Photo courtesy of Nordstrom.
<p><strong>Buy It!:</strong> <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8156&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fnordstrom-at-home-set-of-4-wood-marble-coasters%252F4659963%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DWHITE%252520MULTI%2526cm_mmc%253DLinkshare-_-partner-_-10-_-1%2526siteId%253D93xLBvPhAeE-E3.t8J4Qs8K8pi.s7nXIEA">nordstrom.com</a>;&nbsp;$26.13</p>
Set of 4 Wood & Marble Coasters

Buy It!: nordstrom.com; $26.13

Photo courtesy of Nordstrom.
<p><strong>Buy It!:</strong> <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8156&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fle-creuset-gold-knob-collection-7-1-2-quart-round-french-dutch-oven%252F4506299%253Fcountry%253DUS%2526currency%253DUSD%2526cm_mmc%253Dgoogle-_-shopping_ret-_-953510788-_-42881216050_97fe3fd4-49f3-464e-993d-56d50bd5dc8f%2526cm_mmca1%253Daud-303139461080%253Apla-370704428049_97123805%2526gclid%253DCj0KCQjw9LPYBRDSARIsAHL7J5k8MTMw4-K6EuflnVLxo8neNsHrPxG-kFaLo_To43CsU4Crbna1MzwaAoCFEALw_wcB">nordstrom.com</a>; $384.80</p>
Le Creuset 7-Quart Gold Knob Dutch Oven

Buy It!: nordstrom.com; $384.80

Photo courtesy of Nordstrom.
<p><strong>Buy It!:</strong> <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fshiraleah-braga-tajine%252F4861133%253Forigin%253Dkeywordsearch-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DWHITE">nordstrom.com</a>;&nbsp;$29.40</p>
Braga Tajine

Buy It!: nordstrom.com; $29.40

Photo courtesy of Nordstrom.
<p><strong>Buy It!:</strong> <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fle-creuset-signature-2-1-4-quart-cast-iron-saucepan%252F4704512%253Forigin%253Dkeywordsearch-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DMARSEILLE">nordstrom.com</a>; $220</p>
Le Creuset 2 and 1/4-Quart Saucepan

Buy It!: nordstrom.com; $220

Photo courtesy of Nordstrom.
<p><strong>Buy It!:</strong> <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fbodum-chambord-classic-french-press%252F4197087%253Forigin%253Dkeywordsearch-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DCOPPER">nordstrom.com</a>; $33.49</p>
Chambord Classic French Press

Buy It!: nordstrom.com; $33.49

Photo courtesy of Nordstrom.
<p><strong>Buy It!:</strong> <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fle-creuset-signature-handle-10-1-4-inch-enamel-cast-iron-skillet%252F4952907%253Forigin%253Dkeywordsearch-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DCARIBBEAN">nordstrom</a>; $170</p>
Le Creuset 10" Enamel Cast Iron Skillet

Buy It!: nordstrom; $170

Photo courtesy of Nordstrom.
<p><strong>Buy It!:</strong> <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fle-creuset-1-1-2-quart-chefs-oven%252F4937921%253Forigin%253Dkeywordsearch-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DPROVENCE">nordstrom.com</a>; $140</p>
Le Creuset 1.5-Quart Chef's Oven

Buy It!: nordstrom.com; $140

Photo courtesy of Nordstrom.
<p><strong>Buy It!:</strong> <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fnordstrom-at-home-marble-stripe-cheese-tray%252F4774300%253Forigin%253Dkeywordsearch-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DGREY">nordstrom.com</a>; $29.90</p>
Marble Stripe Cheese Tray

Buy It!: nordstrom.com; $29.90

Photo courtesy of Nordstrom.
<p><strong>Buy It!:</strong> <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fle-creuset-stoneware-platter%252F4660714%253Forigin%253Dkeywordsearch-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DOYSTER">nordstrom.com</a>; $68</p>
Le Creuset Serving Platter, Oven Safe

Buy It!: nordstrom.com; $68

Photo courtesy of Nordstrom.
