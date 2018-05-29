Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale Is On—Here Are the 11 Best Picks

Getty: RDC Design / Photos courtesy of Nordstrom
Anthropologie Watercolor Chip & Dip Party Platter
Photo courtesy of Nordstrom.
Riedel White Wine Glasses, Set of 2
Photo courtesy of Nordstrom.
Set of 4 Wood & Marble Coasters
Photo courtesy of Nordstrom.
Le Creuset 7-Quart Gold Knob Dutch Oven
Photo courtesy of Nordstrom.
Braga Tajine
Photo courtesy of Nordstrom.
Le Creuset 2 and 1/4-Quart Saucepan
Photo courtesy of Nordstrom.
Chambord Classic French Press
Photo courtesy of Nordstrom.
Le Creuset 10" Enamel Cast Iron Skillet
Photo courtesy of Nordstrom.
Le Creuset 1.5-Quart Chef's Oven
Photo courtesy of Nordstrom.
Marble Stripe Cheese Tray
Photo courtesy of Nordstrom.
Le Creuset Serving Platter, Oven Safe
Photo courtesy of Nordstrom.
1 of 13
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement