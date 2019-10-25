At Nordstrom's New Flagship, You Can Have Food Delivered to You Anywhere in the Store

Do you ever get hungry in the middle of a shopping session?

At the new Nordstrom flagship location in New York City, you won’t ever need to step away from the racks to grab a bite. That’s because headset-wearing customer service representatives will actually deliver food and drinks to you—as you shop.

That means that while you’re waiting for a sales associate to return with that beautiful pair of stilettos in your size, you can order a glass of sparkling wine and a double-beef cheeseburger—served on breakable china—to pass the time.

Nordstrom acknowledged that customers who order from the special eight-item menu might spill on clothing while they shop and eat—and they’re okay with that. “That’s the cost of doing business,” Vincent Rossetti, vice president of restaurant operations, told Bloomberg.

On Thursday, the Seattle-based department store opened doors to their new 320,000-square-foot, seven-story flagship, after spending nearly a decade planning and searching for the perfect spot. The massive luxury department store will be located in New York City’s Central Park Tower, the world’s tallest residential skyscraper.

In addition to the in-store food delivery service, Nordstrom is opening seven restaurants and bars within the sprawling complex—full-service restaurants Wolf, Jeannie’s, Hani Pacific, and Bistro Verde; cocktail lounges Shoe Bar and Broadway Bar; and dessert spot Oh Mochi.

Wolf

At the Northwest-inspired restaurant, chef Ethan Stowell is taking inspiration from his award-winning Italian restaurant in Seattle, How to Cook a Wolf, and adding in some New York City sensibilities. “We want this to be a place where everyone can get together for a great meal, look out on the beautiful view of the city, and just take a beat,” he tells PEOPLE. Highlights from James Beard nominee’s menu include crispy polenta fritters with ricotta and honey, pasta with rigatoni with spicy sauce and tomatoes, and the lemon zeppole with chocolate dipping sauce.

Hani Pacific

The Pacific Rim spot will serve dishes inspired by cuisine in east Asia, Hawaii, Los Angeles, and the Pacific Northwest. Don’t miss snapping a photo in front of the under-the-sea themed mural featured on multiple walls within the restaurant.

Bistro Verde

Order anything from soups and salads to pizzas and pastas at this casual eatery. The menu’s ingredients are sourced from “farmers, fisherman and producers who prioritize responsible agriculture and sustainable business practices,” a nod to Stowell’s philosophy about using fresh ingredients and “allowing the food to do the talking.”

Jeannie’s

The fourth restaurant within the department store will serve chefs Tom Douglas’ wood-fired pizzas, cheese, and charcuteries, that will change with the seasons. It also includes a full espresso bar, take-away section, and gelato selection.

Oh Mochi

The shop will serve gluten-free mochi donuts that are made in-house, and flavors will include chocolate banana and maple coconut.

Shoe Bar

One of Nordstrom’s two cocktail destinations in the retail space, Shoe Bar, is perfectly situated in the middle of the women’s shoe floor. The upscale, full-service bar will offer small bites and cocktails, craft beer, wine, and specialty coffee drinks.

Broadway Bar

The two-level cocktail bar will offer an unparalleled view of the famous avenue the lounge is named after. They will serve a series of small plates that can be complemented with a selection of natural wines, cocktails, or craft beers off the menu.