Nordstrom Is Having a Huge Sale on Kitchenware Right Now

Planning on doing a ton of cooking this summer?

Nordstrom is having a major sale so that means you won’t have to pay a fortune for new cookware. You can score up to 40% off tabletop and kitchen items online now.

Plus, to make things easier, we’ve sifted through it for you and hand picked our favorites among the many discounts.

Le Creuset’s classic enamel cast iron Dutch ovens are all on sale – grab a 5-quart oval version for $330 (on sale from $412.50). We also can’t help but love their Stoneware French Press going for $50 (regularly $62.50) that keeps us from buying pricey barista-made coffee—because we all know that adds up. The brand’s Pepper Mill will have you seasoning in style too, priced at $38 (regularly $47.50).

All-Clad’s 6-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Tool Set is a bright and shiny addition to any kitchen, going for 15% off at $99.95 (regularly $120) or opt for their handheld immersion blender ($99.95, regularly $130) if you’re sick of dragging out the bulky blender you have now. And you might not be able to resist their slow cooker for $179.95 (on sale from $280).

Display your culinary creations on a chic platter like this gold-braid enamel number for $35.50 (formerly $59).

