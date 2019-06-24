Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Super Easy Microwave Egg Poacher—and It's on Sale Right Now

Image zoom Amazon

When it comes to cooking eggs, nine times out of 10 I opt for frying them. It’s not my favorite way to eat them—no, that would be the heavenly contrast of slightly firm whites and creamy yolks that only poaching provides—but frying is the easiest. Or so I thought.

There are a million and one methods for “perfectly” poached eggs out there, but Amazon customers swear they’ve found the speediest, simplest way: Nordic Ware’s 2 Cavity Egg Poacher. And here’s even more exciting news—it’s on sale.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy it: $2 (originally $10); amazon.com

Originally $10, shoppers can save 77% on the super handy egg cooker right now. Made from BPA-free and melamine-free plastic, this straightforward gadget produces perfectly poached eggs in a matter of minutes. Simply crack one egg into each cup of the egg poacher base, pierce the yolk with a fork, and add a ½ teaspoon of water. It varies based on your microwave, but budget 30 to 60 seconds of cook time, then 30 seconds of rest time. In minutes, you’ll have a delicious topper for your power bowl or hash.

“I can have cooked eggs in under a minute,” one customer said. “Better than an older version—now the top and bottom can separate, making it easier to clean, and less likely to fall apart and become unusable. Using this and precooked bacon, I’ve got breakfast in under 2 minutes.”

Shoppers rave about how reliable the cooker is, with many describing how they rely on it daily.

“I love this thing,” another reviewer wrote. “I eat eggs every day and it was hard to make them in our breakroom at work. This is quick: add a little water and 45-60 seconds in the microwave. I’ve had runny yolks and more firm yolks depending on my mood I just adjust the time. I own 3 of them… one at work, one at home, and one at the lake.”

Some even said they love giving it as an eggciting gift: “The Nordic Ware egg cooker is everything it is cracked up to be. It features a beautiful grey-blue hue and performs eggsactly as expected. The durability and easy-to-wash material makes it a lasting gift without shelling out a lot of cash, too!”

We don’t know how long this sale will last—so get cracking and add this useful egg cooker to your cart ASAP.