When Tom Hanks revealed that he has diabetes, it got us thinking about how much sugar we ingest in October, and—with all the candy bars in the office and the bag we bought for trick-or-treaters that we keep dipping into—the numbers are nearly as terrifying as watching Carrie with the lights off.

Of course, Halloween is all about over-indulging in candy, but more and more brands are introducing smart ways to get your sweets fix, with sugar-free versions of peanut butter cups, hard candies and, yes, even gummy bears. We sampled dozens of sugar-free offerings to see which ones tasted the most like their sugary counterparts. (Surprisingly, a lot made the cut!) Check out our new office stash of Halloween goodies—maybe there’s something you’ll want to add to your candy bowl.

Sporting 20 percent fewer calories than traditional Hershey’s Minis, these two-biters also come in caramel-filled and dark chocolate.

In 1 serving (5 pieces): 160 cal, 13g fat, 0g sugar

Can you bear a Halloween without gummy candy? You don’t have to entertain the thought with these yummy gummies, which boast 45 percent fewer calories than their sugary siblings.

In 1 serving (25 pieces): 130 cal, 0g fat, 0g sugar

The minty layer isn’t as thick as the original York, but this patty more than makes up for it with a heftier shell of dark chocolate. Plus, who can say no to just 40 calories per piece?

1 serving (3 pieces): 120 cal, 8g fat, 0g sugar

Like Ben Wyatt’s parents in Parks and Recreation, we’re a Twizzlers family—at least since discovering these fruity straws, which have half the calories of traditional Twizzlers.

In 1 serving (6 pieces): 120 cal, 1g fat, 0g sugar

Go nuts for your favorite peanut-butter cups this season—it’s just 36 calories per piece. If only that meant we could safely eat 36 of them in one sitting …

In 1 serving (5 pieces): 180 cal, 13g fat, 0g sugar

Don’t be fooled by their egg-like appearance: These taste just like classic hard-candy Jolly Ranchers. The only difference is that this version is stripped of sugar, which makes it almost guilt-free.

In 1 serving (4 pieces): 35 cal, 0g fat, 0g sugar

Eating less sugar really could save your life—and either way, these classic candies will help you relive your childhood, no matter which fruity flavor you pop.

In 1 serving (4 pieces): 30 cal, 0g fat, 0g sugar