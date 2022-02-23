Nitro Pepsi, the First Ever Nitrogen-Infused Cola, Hits Stores This March

Available nationwide beginning on March 28, Nitro Pepsi is "softer than a soft drink" and is best served cold, hand-poured into a tall glass

Pepsi is breaking ground with its latest soda.

On Wednesday, the beverage giant announced the launch of Nitro Pepsi, the first-ever nitrogen-infused cola to hit the market.

Available nationwide beginning on March 28, Nitro Pepsi is "softer than a soft drink," the brand said in a release, explaining "it is creamy and smooth, with a mesmerizing cascade of tiny bubbles topped off by a frothy foam head."

"Nitro Pepsi will have you reconsider what you know about cola," they added, noting that "a unique widget placed at the bottom of every can" — the same often seen in beer and coffee products — helps give the cola a frothy, foamy texture.

Because of that, Nitro Pepsi is not meant to be consumed like traditional sodas, either. It's best served cold, hand-poured into a tall glass (ideally without ice) and sipped directly from the glass, rather than through a straw.

It comes in two flavors: Draft Cola and Vanilla Draft Cola, both for sale in single-serve and 4-pack varieties.

nitro pepsi Credit: Pepsi

"While soda has been a beverage of choice for so many consumers over the past century, some people still cite heavy carbonation as a barrier to enjoying an ice-cold cola," Pepsi's VP of Marketing Todd Kaplan said in a statement. "With this in mind, we wanted to come up with a new way for people to enjoy delicious Pepsi cola, but with a new experience around the bubbles.

"Nitro Pepsi is a first-of-its-kind innovation that creates a smooth, creamy, delicious taste experience for fans everywhere," he added. "Much like how nitrogen has transformed the beer and coffee categories, we believe Nitro Pepsi is a huge leap forward for the cola category and will redefine cola for years to come."

