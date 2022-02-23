Nitro Pepsi, the First Ever Nitrogen-Infused Cola, Hits Stores This March
Pepsi is breaking ground with its latest soda.
On Wednesday, the beverage giant announced the launch of Nitro Pepsi, the first-ever nitrogen-infused cola to hit the market.
Available nationwide beginning on March 28, Nitro Pepsi is "softer than a soft drink," the brand said in a release, explaining "it is creamy and smooth, with a mesmerizing cascade of tiny bubbles topped off by a frothy foam head."
"Nitro Pepsi will have you reconsider what you know about cola," they added, noting that "a unique widget placed at the bottom of every can" — the same often seen in beer and coffee products — helps give the cola a frothy, foamy texture.
Because of that, Nitro Pepsi is not meant to be consumed like traditional sodas, either. It's best served cold, hand-poured into a tall glass (ideally without ice) and sipped directly from the glass, rather than through a straw.
It comes in two flavors: Draft Cola and Vanilla Draft Cola, both for sale in single-serve and 4-pack varieties.
"While soda has been a beverage of choice for so many consumers over the past century, some people still cite heavy carbonation as a barrier to enjoying an ice-cold cola," Pepsi's VP of Marketing Todd Kaplan said in a statement. "With this in mind, we wanted to come up with a new way for people to enjoy delicious Pepsi cola, but with a new experience around the bubbles.
"Nitro Pepsi is a first-of-its-kind innovation that creates a smooth, creamy, delicious taste experience for fans everywhere," he added. "Much like how nitrogen has transformed the beer and coffee categories, we believe Nitro Pepsi is a huge leap forward for the cola category and will redefine cola for years to come."
Those interested in trying Nitro Pepsi can preorder it now on Walmart.com. In addition, fans will be able to try Nitro Pepsi 'on tap' for the first time beginning March 25 in the Sky Lounge at The High Roller Observation Wheel at THE LINQ Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip.