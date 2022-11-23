Hurry! This Best-Selling Ninja Air Fryer Is 40% Off at Amazon Right Now — Its Lowest Price Ever

Air fryers are one of the most popular countertop appliances in the kitchen. If you haven't tried one yet or need to prepare food for a large family, you should consider the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer. It's a best-seller on Amazon right now and is on sale for $120 — the lowest price it's ever been.

When it comes to cooking a meal, timing is everything. Thanks to this kitchen gadget with more than 14,000 five-star ratings, you can prepare your food without worrying about everything not being ready at the same time.

The air fryer comes with six programs: air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. Most air fryers only come with one basket, but the Ninja DualZone Air Fryer has two, meaning you can simultaneously cook two things on different settings. For instance, you can roast a chicken in one basket while air frying potatoes in another. TLDR; being able to cook almost an entire dinner with one gadget is a total time-saver.

It also has a built-in smart cooking system, so your food can achieve the perfect level of doneness, from rare to well done, without any guesswork on your end. And if you only need to cook one thing, you can use the Match Cook setting to set both baskets to the same temperature.

Many shoppers have raved that the Ninja air fryer is the "best ever." "I've had so many air fryers and this is by far the best and allows me to cook large amounts of food for my family quickly," one reviewer said. "Additionally, it's extremely easy to clean."

Another reviewer with a demanding schedule appreciated that the air fryer comes with two compartments. "Having two separate drawers allows me to cook an entire meal at once," they wrote. "I can air fry, roast, bake, broil, [and] reheat. It's so easy to use that my 13-year-old daughter comes home from school and makes chicken nuggets for herself."

Be sure to add this best-selling Ninja air fryer to your cart while it's still 40 percent off.

