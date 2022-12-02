This Ninja Coffee Maker 'Brews to Perfection,' According to Amazon Shoppers — and It's on Sale

“If you need a dependable, well-made, basic coffee maker for a good price, get this one!”

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

Published on December 2, 2022 09:00 PM

Ninja CE251 Programmable Brewer
Photo: Amazon

There's nothing like a morning cup of coffee to start your day. Whether you enjoy having a ritual, look forward to using your favorite mug, or need some caffeine to function, coffee is a big part of most people's lives. While there are a lot of ways to get it, making it yourself is the most cost-effective. And now that the mornings are cooler, wouldn't it be nice to take your first sip without having to leave home?

If you're looking to invest in a new coffee maker for your morning cup of joe fix, you're in luck — the Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Brewer is on sale at Amazon for 30 percent off.

Ninja CE251 Programmable Brewer
Amazon

Buy It! Ninja CE251 12-Cup Programmable Brewer, $69.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

It comes with two brewing strengths (classic and rich) that make hot, flavorful coffee, along with a small batch and mid-brew pause setting, so you can grab a cup of coffee before the full batch is made whenever you're in a hurry. Another notable feature is that the water tank is removable, making it easy to fill up at the sink. Best of all, it's dishwasher safe and includes a cleaning cycle, so you can remove old coffee grinds from the machine with minimal effort.

You can also use the 24-hour programmable delay to schedule your brews the night before, so you can wake up to the smell of fresh coffee in the morning. Plus, it comes with a warming plate, which will keep your coffee hot for up to four hours.

The coffee maker has received more than 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who called the device "reliable" and said that it "makes good coffee."

"Best coffee maker I've owned. Easy to operate and brews to perfection," one reviewer raved. Another reviewer explained that they traded in their french press to make their mornings easier and wrote, "We program it to start in the mornings and it does what it's told. No regrets here! If you need a dependable, well-made, basic coffee maker for a good price, get this one!"

We don't know how long this deal lasts, so add the top-rated Ninja coffee maker to your cart while it's still 30 percent off.

