"In this spin on green bean casserole, preserved lemons give a bright pop against the splendid creaminess of crème fraîche," says the author of The Flavor Equation

Nik Sharma's Green Beans with Crispy Shallots & Crème Fraîche

3 large shallots, thinly sliced

3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1/2 tsp. fine sea salt, divided

1 1/2 lb. fresh green beans, trimmed

1 tsp. black poppy seeds

2 Tbsp. preserved lemons (homemade or store-bought)

8 1/2 oz. crème fraîche (about 1 cup)

1 garlic clove, grated

1/2 tsp. cracked black pepper

1. Preheat oven to 300°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Toss together shallots, 2 tablespoons oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Spread in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake until golden brown and crispy, 30 to 45 minutes, stirring halfway through cook time.

2. Meanwhile, fill a large pot of salted water to a rolling boil over medium high. Add beans; cook until bright green and tender, 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer beans to ice water; set aside.

3. Heat a small skillet over medium high. Add poppy seeds; cook, shaking skillet, until just fragrant, 1 minute. Remove from heat. Transfer to a small bowl; set aside.

4. Scrape off and discard pulp from preserved lemons. Rinse lemon peels to remove any excess salt, and pat dry. Dice lemon peels, and place in a separate small bowl. Fold in crème fraîche, garlic, black pepper and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.

5. Remove beans from ice water, and pat dry. Toss with 1 tablespoon oil in a bowl; arrange in a serving dish. Spoon lemon-crème fraîche dressing over beans; sprinkle with shallots and poppy seeds.

Serves: 8

Active time: 25 minutes