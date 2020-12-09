Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

In a clip from her cooking show, the British chef and cookbook author called the appliance a "mee-krow-wah-vay"

Nigella Lawson Responds to Everyone Poking Fun at the Way She Says 'Microwave'

The internet is currently in shambles over the way Nigella Lawson pronounces "microwave."

In an episode of her new U.K. cooking show Eat, Cook, Repeat, the British chef and television host, 60, was explaining the steps on how to make brown butter colcannon when the interesting pronunciation slipped from her mouth.

"I still need a bit of milk, full fat, that I've warmed in the [mee-krow-wah-vay]" she says in the clip which quickly caused an uproar on Twitter. It left people wondering if that is really the way Lawson pronounces microwave. Of course, the social-media savvy chef responded to the Twitter debacle to set the record straight.

Lawson responded to one user's question as to whether or not she actually says "mee-krow-wah-vay."

"Well, I do say it like that, but not because I think that's how it's actually pronounced," she said matter-of-factly.

"Can this be the end of it now?" she continued. (Spoiler: It was not.)

Another Twitter user poked more fun at the chef by tweeting about a "collab" between Lawson and IKEA with an image of a "MEEKRO WAHVE Milk Warmer."

Lawson did find the jab pretty funny and jumped back into the debacle saying, "I know I said enough now, but I couldn't resist."

We may never know how she started pronouncing microwave in that interesting way or if it truly was a joke — but she did dish on plenty of other topics in her upcoming cookbook, Cook, Eat, Repeat. The new title combines delectable recipes with personal essays about her life and experiences with food over the years.

Cook, Eat, Repeat, which will make its debut in the U.S. on April 20, 2021, goes in-depth on Lawson's kitchen rituals with over 100 recipes like Burnt Onion and Eggplant Dip, Chicken with Garlic Cream Sauce, and Beef Cheeks with Port and Chestnuts.

Aside from the recipes, Lawson's thought-provoking essays on food flood the pages with topics like "declaring death to the 'guilty pleasure,'" and asking what in fact is a recipe.

“Food, for me, is a constant pleasure: I like to think greedily about it, reflect deeply on it, learn from it," she says. "It provides comfort, inspiration, meaning, and beauty…More than just a mantra, ‘cook, eat, repeat’ is the story of my life."