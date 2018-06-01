The chef and author of At My Table shares a “most robust version” of the classic crowd-pleaser.

Nigella Lawson’s Mozzarella Garlic Bread

7 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened

½ tsp. kosher salt or flaky sea salt

⅛ tsp. crushed red pepper

4 large garlic cloves, finely chopped

4 oz. fresh mozzarella cheese, finely chopped

1 (16-oz.) white sourdough loaf or other chewy bread

1. Preheat oven to 425°. Beat butter, salt, red pepper and garlic in a medium bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until combined. Beat in mozzarella.

2. Cut bread loaf into 1-inch-thick diagonal slices, taking care not to cut through the bottom of the bread.

3. Gently spread the garlic mixture generously and evenly between the slices. Rub any remaining mixture on top of the loaf.

4. Wrap bread loaf in aluminum foil, crimping the foil together at the top to seal. Bake loaf in a preheated oven until the top of bread is brown and crisp and cheese has melted, about 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from oven. Lift bread out of foil, and place it on a cutting board. Cut and separate the slices using a serrated knife. Serve immediately.

Serves: 8

Active time: 10 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

