How Nigella Lawson Looks So Good — Even Though She is Surrounded by Delicious Food

Nigella Lawson‘s food philosophy is something we can get behind.



The British chef, who loathes the terms “healthy food” and “clean eating,” is all about balance.

“No one should be put on this earth to go on a diet! No one should be put on this earth to eat themselves ill, either,” she said in the November issue of Good Housekeeping UK. “I wouldn’t want a life where I lived on chia seed pudding, just as I wouldn’t want a life where I lived on eggs Benedict or steak and chip…You can guarantee that what people think will be good for you this year, they won’t next year.”

As for maintaining her figure, The Taste judge doesn’t put too much stress on herself.

“I never know whether people are going to say I’ve put on weight or I’ve lost weight. It’s certainly true my weight went up – that happens in life sometimes,” said the culinary queen. “I have never been on a diet to try to lose weight. I feel like I haven’t lost weight, but I’m possibly in better shape.”

So, how does she keep her killer curves?

“I am doing a rather slow form of yoga now called Iyengar,” said Lawson, who has a new book, Simply Nigella. The yoga is certainly a motivation for it (looking good). As you get on in life, you value feeling well as opposed to looking well. Yoga certainly makes you feel great, and you want to carry on feeling great. I just do a bit in a very slow way. Sometimes, lying down!”

*The full interview appears in the November issue of Good Housekeeping, on sale now.

