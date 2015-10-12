Why Nigella Lawson Will Never Use the Term 'Clean Eating'
Not only is Nigella Lawson staunchly anti-diet, but The Taste host also takes issue with the idea of “clean eating.”
“I think behind the notion of ‘clean eating’ is an implication that any other form of eating is dirty or shameful,” Lawson said in a new interview on BBC. “I think that food should not be used as a way of persecuting oneself and I think, really, one should look to get pleasure and revel in what’s good rather than either think, ‘Oh no, that’s dirty, bad or sinful’ or that ‘eating is virtuous.'”
RELATED: How Nigella Lawson Looks So Good … Even Though She Is Surrounded by Delicious Food
Lawson believes that there are several factors that inform the way a person eats — and no one is in any position to judge another person’s lifestyle.
“I don’t like people thinking they’re better people themselves for the way they eat,” she added. “We make choices for ourselves either for our health, delight, according to our income, according to our taste buds, but I don’t think it should ever be a status symbol.”
The British chef, whose new cookbook Simply Nigella comes out November 3, also refuses to judge herself, or scrutinize her body for not meeting some unattainable idea.
“I never know whether people are going to say I’ve put on weight or I’ve lost weight. It’s certainly true my weight went up – that happens in life sometimes,” said Lawson to Good Housekeeping‘s November issue. “I have never been on a diet to try to lose weight. I feel like I haven’t lost weight, but I’m possibly in better shape.”
–Maria Yagoda, @mariayagoda