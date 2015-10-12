Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Image zoom

Not only is Nigella Lawson staunchly anti-diet, but The Taste host also takes issue with the idea of “clean eating.”

“I think behind the notion of ‘clean eating’ is an implication that any other form of eating is dirty or shameful,” Lawson said in a new interview on BBC. “I think that food should not be used as a way of persecuting oneself and I think, really, one should look to get pleasure and revel in what’s good rather than either think, ‘Oh no, that’s dirty, bad or sinful’ or that ‘eating is virtuous.'”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: How Nigella Lawson Looks So Good … Even Though She Is Surrounded by Delicious Food

Lawson believes that there are several factors that inform the way a person eats — and no one is in any position to judge another person’s lifestyle.

“I don’t like people thinking they’re better people themselves for the way they eat,” she added. “We make choices for ourselves either for our health, delight, according to our income, according to our taste buds, but I don’t think it should ever be a status symbol.”

The British chef, whose new cookbook Simply Nigella comes out November 3, also refuses to judge herself, or scrutinize her body for not meeting some unattainable idea.