Nicolas Cage Celebrates His New Movie with Tacos and Lobster Rolls

Nicolas Cage isn’t your average Joe — and neither was his dinner Wednesday night at New York City’s the Stanton Social.

Before heading to the premiere of his latest movie, Joe, around the corner at the Sunshine Cinema, the actor met up with his costar Tye Sheridan, director David Gordon Green — who was also celebrating his birthday — and cast and crew members to sample nori spiced tuna poke wonton, mini lamb gyros, pork belly and red snapper tacos, lobster rolls, oysters, and seared scallops, complete with wine and cocktails.

And the actor, nattily dressed in a dark suit and tie, still had room for dessert! He and his dining companions indulged their sweet tooth with mint grasshopper pudding bonbons, warm doughnuts and root beer milkshake shots.

After dessert, they broke out in song. According to a source, “They wrapped up by singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Green before jumping into cars and heading to their premiere.”

After having such an elaborate meal, we wonder if anyone had room later for popcorn.

—Nancy Mattia

