Nicola Peltz Says Brooklyn Beckham 'Felt Pressure to Please' with His Career: 'Didn't Love It'

Safe to say Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has felt the pressure of having a famous last name.

Tatler magazine's new cover star, Nicola Peltz Beckham is opening up about the career struggles both she and her new husband have gone through.

Brooklyn first hoped to become a professional soccer player like his father, David Beckham, but was dropped by London club Arsenal's youth team before he turned 16 years old.

Brooklyn- the first born child of Victoria Beckham - also dabbled in fashion photography and modeling before more recently appearing on TV to show off his cooking skills. But Brooklyn's wife says he felt "a lot of pressure to please people with his career and he didn't love it."

Nicola Peltz Tatler Cover. PHOTO CREDIT: Ellen von Unwerth Credit: Ellen von Unwerth

During the pandemic Brooklyn launched Cookin' with Brooklyn, a Facebook Watch show where he shares his adventures in the kitchen. Nicola believes this is his calling. "You can tell that when Brooklyn's in the kitchen he's in heaven," she told Tatler. She continued, "Ever since the pandemic, all he's wanted to talk about is being in the kitchen, so I just started filming him one day. I said, 'This is what you love.' "

Nicola also opened up about Brooklyn's close relationship with her dad, revealing that he will always go to her father, a billionaire investment titan, for advice. "Brooklyn is getting into very exciting things with his shows and it's really sweet, I watch him call my dad and say, 'What do you think about this?' I love watching him learn from my dad," the told the outlet.

Nicola herself also opened up about the ups and downs of her career during the interview. After falling in love with studying drama at school, Nicola told her parents she wanted to pursue acting. Her parents said, "The only way we'll support you is if you do not allow the rejection to upset you."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images) Credit: Gotham/Getty

After that, Nicola got her first role in Blackbird, "an off-Broadway play about the reunion between a woman and a middle-aged man who sexually assaulted her 15 years earlier when she was 12." Since then, she starred in Transformers: Age of Extinction in 2014 and the horror series Bates Motel.

Though she still loves her acting career, she says that rejection is constant. "I've heard 'no' a million and one times," she said. She continued, "At a young age, I put up such a wall to failure that I kind of became a robot to it where it was like, 'OK, it's a no, moving on!' ... It's not easy but you've got to wish the other person who gets the role the best. I always feel like what's supposed to be yours will come to you."

Nicola is currently working on Lola James, an upcoming drama she wrote, directed and starred.

Nicola Peltz Tatler Cover. PHOTO CREDIT: Ellen von Unwerth Credit: Ellen von Unwerth

For the June 2022 digital issue of British Vogue, the couple revealed that they took a page out of David Bowie and Iman's wedding book when it came to planning their own ceremony.

"Their wedding was incredible and those pictures are iconic, but the wedding we were most inspired by was Iman and David Bowie's," Peltz told the publication, referring to the musician and model's 1982 Italian celebration.

The Bates Motel star also revealed that her wedding style was inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

For the big day, Peltz donned a haute couture Valentino gown designed by the house's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Complete with a minimal and chic silhouette and paired with a show-stopping lace train as well as matching lace veil and floral embroidered gloves, the ensemble took a year to complete. She styled her hair in a vintage half-up, half-down updo to fit her bridal aesthetic.