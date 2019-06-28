Nicki Minaj Returns to Red Lobster After Being Fired for Dinner Date with Jimmy Fallon

Diners at the Red Lobster in New York City’s Times Square got the shock of their lives when rap superstar Nicki Minaj rolled up to their tables and served them their shrimp cocktail.

The Trinidad and Tobago-born “Super Bass” singer, 36, was back at the establishment for a bit of redemption, having worked — and been fired from — a few of the chain restaurant locations in the past.

“I have worked at a couple of Red Lobsters and I’ve gotten fired from all three or four of them,” she told Jimmy Fallon on a taped segment that aired on Thursday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Minaj recalled of one firing: “I walked up to this lady. Her and her boyfriend had walked out of the restaurant and they took my pen and they didn’t tip me. [So] I walked to the car, I banged on the car window and said, ‘Give me my pen!’ I started [flipping them off], and my manager fired me on the spot.”

Of course, that was all before Minaj found superstardom as one of the most influential female rap artists of all time, with over five million albums sold worldwide and numerous awards in her trophy case.

But despite her A-list status, Minaj still remembers her Red Lobster days as if they were yesterday.

Before strapping on her uniform, she and Fallon dinned together — Minaj walking him through the experience, as the NBC late night host admitted it was his first time eating at the iconic chain.

“I’m very excited because I’ve never ever been to Red Lobster,” Fallon said. “Our path’s never crossed.”

That gave Minaj the queue to take over. “I used to like this thing called Red Passion Colata but they don’t have Red Alize anymore, therefore I cannot get it,” Minaj said before she ordered two strawberry Lobsteritas (extra-large frozen Sauza Gold tequila margaritas).

Red Lobster’s signature Cheddar Bay biscuits came next.

“Let me tell you about this because I worked at Red Lobster and I know everything about every food here,” the star said, picking up one of the biscuits. “So this is handmade by a bunch of African people in the back. My pet peeve was when people asked for extra biscuits. Please do not ask for more biscuits cause I will slap you!”

Next, Minaj and Fallon ordered more food than the pair could possibly eat, including a few whole lobsters, crab legs, garlic shrimp scampi, cajun chicken pasta, fried shrimp, oysters, muscles, fried calamari, steak, and more.

She even showed Fallon the best way to break down a lobster — unsuccessfully at first.

“Wow, I can’t believe you got fired,” Fallon joked.

“That’s why I like the Ultimate Feast, ’cause it’s already done for you,” she quipped back, noting another one of the company’s well-known menu items.

In the end, Fallon took Minaj to serve some hungry customers and this time, she didn’t get fired. In fact, she did such a good job that Fallon — on behalf of Red Lobster — gifted her with a black card giving her free Cheddar Bay biscuits for life.

“Oh my god this is the nicest thing anyone’s ever given me,” a very sincere Minaj said. “Thank you.”

Minaj was on Fallon to promote her new song, “Megatron,” which was dropped last Friday. The song has already hit No. 1 on the iTunes charts.

“It always excited me [to see that success],” she told Fallon. “No matter how many songs you put out, it always feels good to know that people still care enough to go and check for it and still support you.”

And because there’s a new single, a new LP must be on the way, right?

“There’s definitely a new album,” Minaj assured fans. “I’m not putting out the date yet, but there’s a new album. I don’t have a name yet!”

Though she may have another song for the new record. During a “Wheel of Freestyle” segment with Fallon, Minaj made up a rap including the words “hexagon,” “yeti,” and “edible arrangement.”

“Stop it! Stop it! Come on!” Fallon cheered afterwards. “That is how you do it right there.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights (11:30 p.m.) on NBC.