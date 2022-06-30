Nicki Minaj Debuts 'Barbie-Que' Chips with Rap Snacks Ahead of Headlining Spot at ESSENCE Festival

Nicki Minaj announced her Barbie-Que Honey Truffle Potato Chips exclusively with PEOPLE
By Sabrina Weiss June 30, 2022 02:24 PM
Credit: Rap Snacks, Courtesy Republic Records

Barbz, assemble in the snack aisle! 

Nicki Minaj is launching her own potato chip flavor with Rap Snacks — and PEOPLE has the exclusive scoop on the partnership. 

The Barbie-Que Honey Truffle Potato Chips are cleverly named after the nickname Minaj's fans have given the artist (Barbie) and the term for her fanbase (Barbz). 

Self-described as an "innovative snack brand inspired by hip hop," Rap Snacks has worked with musical icons including Rick Ross, Migos and Lil Baby for a variety of foods and drinks. The Black-owned business sells at some Walmart locations, Sam's Club stores and online.

The female rapper's truffle and barbecue-flavored snack is the brand's newest addition. 

Credit: Rap Snacks

"Nicki Minaj is unquestionably one of the most disruptive forces in the history of rap. You're talking about a woman who rewrote the rules of hip hop culture and happens to be a phenomenal entrepreneur, as well," Rap Snacks CEO James Lindsay said in a release. "It just makes sense that as a brand disrupting the snack industry, we align to push the bar even further. This is the beginning of a legendary partnership."

Minaj, 39, will announce the snack collaboration at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, which she is headlining. 

ESSENCE Festival is a four-day event that celebrates global Black culture and attracts more than 500,000 people. This year, the festival will run from June 30 to July 3 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the first time in two years that the event will be in-person after two years of virtual concerts.

In addition to the new Rap Snacks partner, Kevin Hart, Janet Jackson and New Edition will be headlining this year's event. Festival-goers can also see performances from the Isley Brothers, the Roots and Friends, Summer Walker, Jazmine Sullivan, DJ D-Nice and Friends and many more.

Back in 2019, the last festival held in person, then-first lady Michelle Obama was a headliner to discuss her memoir Becoming. She joined hip-hop legends Mary J. Blige, Nas and Missy Elliott, along with H.E.R. and Teyana Taylor in the lineup.

