Nicki Minaj Debuts 'Barbie-Que' Chips with Rap Snacks Ahead of Headlining Spot at ESSENCE Festival

Barbz, assemble in the snack aisle!

Nicki Minaj is launching her own potato chip flavor with Rap Snacks — and PEOPLE has the exclusive scoop on the partnership.

The Barbie-Que Honey Truffle Potato Chips are cleverly named after the nickname Minaj's fans have given the artist (Barbie) and the term for her fanbase (Barbz).

Self-described as an "innovative snack brand inspired by hip hop," Rap Snacks has worked with musical icons including Rick Ross, Migos and Lil Baby for a variety of foods and drinks. The Black-owned business sells at some Walmart locations, Sam's Club stores and online.

The female rapper's truffle and barbecue-flavored snack is the brand's newest addition.

Nicki Minaj's Rap Snacks Chips Credit: Rap Snacks

"Nicki Minaj is unquestionably one of the most disruptive forces in the history of rap. You're talking about a woman who rewrote the rules of hip hop culture and happens to be a phenomenal entrepreneur, as well," Rap Snacks CEO James Lindsay said in a release. "It just makes sense that as a brand disrupting the snack industry, we align to push the bar even further. This is the beginning of a legendary partnership."

Minaj, 39, will announce the snack collaboration at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, which she is headlining.

ESSENCE Festival is a four-day event that celebrates global Black culture and attracts more than 500,000 people. This year, the festival will run from June 30 to July 3 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the first time in two years that the event will be in-person after two years of virtual concerts.