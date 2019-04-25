'90s Nostalgia Alert! Nickelodeon Slime Ice Cream Is Coming Soon to Walmart

Image zoom Walmart

The recipe for Nickelodeon’s slime was revealed a few years back, but before you go whipping up the famous green concoction, know that Walmart has a tastier alternative hitting stores very soon.

Nickelodeon Slime ice cream cups and frozen bars will be launching at the superstore on Monday, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively. The cups, which retail for $4.97 for 12, are made with low-fat vanilla ice cream and green icing swirls, and the pops, costing $2.97 for a pack of 12, are a combination of creamy lemon lime and orange ices.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Both are undoubtedly more delicious than the gooey stuff dumped on countless celebrities and contestants since its debut on You Can’t Do That on Television in 1979.

Image zoom Walmart

RELATED: Kit Kat Unveils Mint Dark Chocolate As the First New Permanent Flavor in Nearly a Decade

In 2017, former Double Dare and What Would You Do? host Marc Summers revealed that the sticky slime is actually made up of vanilla pudding, apple sauce, green food coloring and a little oatmeal. He was prompted to dish about the recipe when hundreds of at-home versions started popping up online.

“You know, it’s weird. Slime is hot again,” Summers said at the time.

WATCH: Bake Brownies Inside Ice Cream Cones for the Best Sundaes Ever

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/KCA2019/Getty Images

Jell-O has since created edible slime to save parents the trouble of making it themselves (or actually cause more trouble if you consider the potential mess). Jell-O’s product comes in two flavors: Monster Lime and Unicorn Strawberry flavors.

This year’s most high-profile sliming event, the Kid’s Choice Awards, was hosted DJ Khaled on March 23. Chris Pratt, Will Smith, and Josh Peck were all among the lucky few to get slimed.