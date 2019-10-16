Nick Offerman Is Getting His Own Limited-Edition Lagavulin Whisky That He Created Himself

Nick Offerman is getting his own limited-edition whisky, and he created it himself!

Offerman, 49, has teamed up with malt whisky distillery Lagavulin — a partnership that could not be more perfect as Lagavulin 16 is the preferred drink of Offerman’s Parks and Recreation character Ron Swanson — to launch a new single-malt named Lagavulin Offerman Edition Aged 11 Years, according to Food & Wine.

Offerman worked closely with Lagavulin Distillery Manager Colin Gordon, according to the publication. The whisky has been described as a 46-percent ABV bottling that “carries the signature Lagavulin peatiness but with extra spices and notes of dried fruit to carry the smoke.”

“The whisky offers a full-on tingle from the split second it hits your lips, with pronounced fresh berry character combined with spiciness. Elevated top-notes provide a more direct flavor journey than other Lagavulin expressions,” the description continues, according to Food & Wine.

The packaging features a portrait of Offerman, which shows the actor with a face full of thick facial hair.

“I have traveled the world and sampled many attempts at pleasing nectars, but it is solely this distillation of Islay; a tiny, charismatic Scottish isle, that has claimed my palate. Yea, and my heart into the bargain,” a quote on the bottle reads.

The whisky will be available this month for $75, according to Food & Wine and Fortune.

Reps for both Offerman and Lagavulin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Offerman’s relationship with Lagavulin dates back many years.

As fans of the actor know, Offerman has worked with the brand for his YouTube show My Tales of Whisky, which on one episode shows the star painted in gold, on what appears to be a museum display, drinking Lagavulin for over 45 minutes.